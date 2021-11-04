Sala assisted Inter and Milan: ‘For them the stadium is essential and they are ready to do it elsewhere. On our part there are no more uncertainties’ | First page

After the substantial green light expressed by the mayor of Milan Beppe Sala to the project Inter and Milan for the construction of the new stadium which will have to rise next to the “Meazza”, the world of Milanese politics has sparked a heated debate in view of the discussion in the City Council on the declaration of public interest of the plant which should be built after the 2026 Winter Olympic Games. The mayor of the Lombard capital himself took care of trying to put order between the positions of the favorable and opposing exponents. THE STADIUM IS PRIORITY – “I believe that at this point, the way it was formulated, we no longer have great uncertainties. I think it needs to be explained well, even to citizens and the whole world of politics. I believe that since we started two years ago, we have made great strides and, in my opinion, the fact that we have managed to bring the teams back to respecting the Pgt’s volumetric index is a very positive thing. The resolution of public interest? We are working on it, I think if it’s not tomorrow, it will be next Friday“, said Sala on the sidelines of a public event for the celebrations of November 4. On the doubts raised also in recent days about who will be the owner of Inter and Milan after 2026:” It is a problem that concerns modern football and all the big clubs. The decisive point is the ambition expressed by Milan and Inter to still be part of the European top and, from this point of view, their consideration is that the stadium is indispensable. I have come to the conclusion, after much reflection, that for them the stadium is the theme, even more so than the rest of the developments and if we didn’t let them at San Siro they would certainly go somewhere else“.