Sala K Maipú will be inaugurated with free cinema performances

Great news for the cinema: a new space opens in the country, with totally free functions. This is SALA K Maipú, the new headquarters for the Municipal Theater of Maipú. As of July 21, it will have a 100% free regular programming, which makes it a unique project in this area.

The launch will be this Thursday, July 21, at 7:30 p.m., with the film “El Pa(de)ciente”, starring Héctor Noguera. It will be attended by its director, Constanza Fernández.

SALA K is a cultural foundation made up of filmmakers, programmers and audience trainers that was born at the end of 2015. It reached 13 performances a week in its microcinema located in Barrio Italia. Due to the pandemic, it was forced to leave its facilities and mutate towards new ways to continue with its mission of disseminating cinema and training audiences.

Macarena Ovalle, SALA K programmer, says that since the room closed in March 2021, they have been looking for a new place to settle to have a regular billboard. “We finally arrived in Maipú, right in front of the Plaza de Maipú, a nerve center of the commune and easily accessible,” she says.

Online and face-to-face public training workshops will be held to delve into certain topics and genres. “It will be a space to see good cinema, understand it, and open an interest that can cross generations, we are interested in bringing cinema closer to youth, as well as to the elderly,” says Ovalle.

SALA K Maipú’s billboard will combine national and international premieres at three times: Thursday and Saturday at 8:00 p.m. for the general public and Saturday at 5:00 p.m. for family audiences.

On August 11, “My Imaginary Country” will be premiered, the latest film by Chilean director Patricio Guzmán, premiered and applauded at the last Cannes Film Festival about the social outbreak in Chile in 2019. Also screened will be “Travesía Travesti” by Nicolás Videla, and “ Belle” Japanese animation by prominent Japanese director Mamoru Hosoda, among others. The new venue is in the microcinema inside the Municipal Theater of Maipú, located at Av. Los Pajaritos 2045, commune of Maipú.

Access is free. It works through registrations at www.maipuencomun.cl and www.salak.cl. Limited quotas.