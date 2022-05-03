Sala Nemesio de La Reina: billboard for May

Six films, between international and Chilean, have been programmed during the month of May in La Reina.

Sala Nemesio has programmed during May the premieres of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessthe new installment of the Marvel world and the long-awaited The Northmandirected by Robert Eggers alongside the comedy The Weight of Talentwhich stars Nicolas Cage.

Chilean cinema is added with the premieres of documentaries Seeing is an Act by Bárbara Pestan (Miradoc Series) and Vicente Ruiz: in real time by Matías Cardone and Julio Jorquera, in addition to the latest work by Matías Bize, Private messages.

Sala Nemesio is located at Alcalde Fernando Castillo Velasco 8580, La Reina, and the functions are at 7:00 p.m., with tickets for $2,000.

Programming

the weight of talent (2022, +14)

Tuesday 3 and Wednesday 4.

Country: United States

Direction: Tom Gormican

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal, Tiffany Haddish, Neil Patrick Harris, Demi Moore, Sharon Horgan, Jacob Scipio, Alessandra Mastronardi.

Nicolas Cage is desperate for a role in a Quentin Tarantino movie. On top of that, he has a very strained relationship with his teenage daughter and is deep in debt. These debts force him to appear at the birthday party of a Mexican billionaire who is a fan of the actor’s work in his previous films, with the intention of showing him a script he has been working on. As he bonds with the man, the CIA informs him that the billionaire is actually a drug cartel kingpin who has kidnapped the daughter of a Mexican presidential candidate. After this, he is recruited by the United States government to obtain information. See the trailer here.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)

Thursday 5, Monday 9, Tuesday 10 and Wednesday 11

Country: United States

Directed by: Sam Raimi

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Xochitl Gomez, Soo Cole, Tony McCarthy.

In Marvel Studios’ “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” the MCU opens the gates of the multiverse and expands its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, journeys through the complex and dangerous alternate realities of the multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary. The film is directed by Sam Raimi, and produced by Kevin Feige. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The script is written by Michael Waldron. See the trailer here.

Seeing is an Act (2022). Miradoc cycle + cinema forum.

Thursday 12 and Monday 16

Duration:61 min.

Direction: Barbara Pestan Floras

Production: Barbara Pestan Floras, Javiera Veliz

Associate Producer: Cristian Freund

Screenplay: Barbara Pestan Floras

Photography: Javiera Veliz

Herminia is 63 years old, and Víctor, her partner, is 33. He works cleaning, while she spends her days laughing and sharing cigarettes with her friend Sole (48), who has had a relationship with Osvaldo since they were children. She, along with her other classmates in the Putaendo Psychiatric Hospital, share friendship and life. They dream, they form sides, they fight and they also love each other. They live with the hope of leaving the place that for many decades has made them invisible from everything. Will their love be able to transform their gaze? See the trailer here.

Vicente Ruiz: in real time.

Vicente Ruiz: in real time (2021. +14)

Tuesday 17 and Wednesday 18

Country Chile

Director: Matías Cardone and Julio Jorquera

Production: Invercine

This documentary covers the work of Vicente Ruiz and his creative process, the emotional impulses behind his work and the constant search for change. With archive material and testimonies, the documentary explores the social role of art through one of the distinguished figures of the Chilean counterculture of the 1980s. See the trailer here.

The Northman (2022. +14)

Thursday 19, Monday 23, Tuesday 24, Wednesday 25

Country: United States

Directed by: Robert Eggers

Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Willem Dafoe, Ethan Hawke, Björk, Claes Bang, Ralph Ineson, Kate Dickie, Murray McArthur, Ian Gerard Whyte.

Synopsis: In Iceland, in the 10th century, a Norse prince (Skarsgard) seeks revenge at all costs for the death of his father. See the trailer here.



Private messages (2022. +14)

Thursday 26 and Monday 30

Country Chile

Direction: Matías Bize

Blanca Lewin, Nicolás Poblete, Antonia Zegers, Néstor Cantillana, Vicenta Ndongo, Àlex Brendemühl, Verónica Intile and (My name is) SebastiánStories from the intimacy of a private space released on the screen. How we are as mothers, as fathers or as children. Stories of pain, of hope, of love, or of facing what has never been faced. Disturbing testimonies, but also full of humanity. Crises make us reflect and leave a record of who we are, in case we cease to exist. Visual notes that make up a film about our being and what we say when all certainties collapse. See the trailer here.

Information: Cultural Corporation of La Reina.