Sala: “Should I tell Inter and Milan not to play the stadium? They would go to Sesto and we … “

Milanese mayor Giuseppe Sala on the stadium question has no intention of changing his mind: it will be done in place of San Siro

“I believe that referendums must be related to ethical and moral issues. If, on the other hand, they are a loophole for that policy that does not want to decide and throws back the choice on citizens … it is not my way of doing politics, perhaps it is the way of those who do not know how to make decisions. The dialogue must rather be done on how to direct urbanization burdens, on how we work in the neighborhood “.

The Milanese mayor Giuseppe Sala on the stadium question has no intention of changing his mind, what he does however is try to explain, to the microphones of Radio Popolare, the reasons for his choice.

Starting with a referendum that for the mayor “can also be done”, but on which Sala is not convinced. “It’s not that I don’t see the dispute, it’s that I’ve been holding on for two years and I got what I wanted to achieve, unique in Italy, to bring the club back to the volumes of the pgt”, he points out.

After that “isn’t that enough? Should I tell the teams not to?”, He asks himself with a hint of sarcasm. If it were so in fact, “For them, the plant is a priority and they would do it for example in the areas of the Città della Salute in Sesto San Giovanni, while I would remain with San Siro unusable with annual management costs of 10 million euros”, and so “from an environmental point of view we would have done worse”, he says.

