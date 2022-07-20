Salah 4th, Messi 2nd… the 5 highest paid footballers in the world right now

Top footballers are among the highest paid athletes in the world. Their weekly salary is huge and this is just a source of income as footballers also earn a lot of money from sponsorship and endorsement deals.

Some of the biggest names in the world of football are also among the highest earners in the sport. The most popular and successful clubs in the world have considerable resources, much of which is used to pay the salaries of their players.

Each time a top player commits to a new club or signs a new contract, it can be assumed that he lands a big contract worth several million a year. Without further ado, let’s take a look at five of the highest paid footballers in the world.

(Figures provided by Football Transfers)

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) – £385,000 a week

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to his former club Manchester United last summer. He left Juventus in a deal worth £13.5million. Ronaldo has signed a two-year deal with the Red Devils which sees him earn a whopping £385,000-a-week salary.

Things haven’t gone to plan for Manchester United since the legendary Portuguese forward’s return last summer. Last season, the Red Devils finished sixth in the Premier League table and failed to qualify for the Champions League.

But Ronaldo was their top scorer in all competitions, with 24 goals and three assists in 38 appearances. The 37-year-old was also named ‘Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year’ for his exploits last season.

#4 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – £400,000-a-week

Mohamed Salah’s future was the subject of much speculation until he signed a new three-year contract with Liverpool this summer. Liverpool had to break their wage structure to keep Salah, who has already become a Premier League legend after just five seasons at the club.

He was named the PFA Player of the Year for the 2021-22 season. The Egypt international was in sensational form last season, scoring 31 goals and providing 16 assists in 51 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool.

His contributions were crucial to Liverpool winning the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup. Salah was also instrumental in the Merseysiders’ run to the Champions League final, which they eventually lost to Real Madrid.

#3 Neymar Jr. (Paris Saint-Germain) – £606,000 per week

Paris Saint-Germain made Neymar Jr. the most expensive player in the world when they paid £199.8million to snatch him from FC Barcelona in 2017. Neymar obviously earned a fortune in salary, but he has when even got a raise when he signed a new contract in May 2021 which ties him to the club until 2025.

Under the terms of the new contract, the Brazilian forward is on a salary of £606,000 a week. Neymar has been phenomenal for PSG since joining the club in 2017. Although his injury struggles have become a source of frustration lately, he has done an incredible job for them whenever he has been available. .

In 144 appearances in all competitions for PSG so far, Neymar has scored 100 goals and provided 60 assists.

#2 Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain) – £960,000 a week

Having a set of superstars is not given and PSG are a very good example of this. Lionel Messi left his original club FC Barcelona in the summer of 2021 and signed for PSG as a free agent. Being arguably the best player in the world at the time, Messi was spoiled for choice when it came to choosing his new club.

That’s where PSG stepped in with a bumper deal and offered him nearly $1 million in weekly wages. The offer was too good to turn down and Messi signed a two-year contract with the French giants.

He was unproven at PSG and fell short of his top scorer in his debut season in France. However, Messi still managed to score 11 goals and provide 15 assists in 34 appearances in all competitions for the Ligue 1 champions in the 2021-22 season.

#1 Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain) – £1million a week

Kylian Mbappé seemed almost certain to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer. He had entered the final months of his contract with the club and was heavily linked with Real Madrid. However, Mbappe did an about-face and signed a new three-year contract with PSG, much to Los Blancos’ chagrin.

The Frenchman is arguably the best striker at the moment and he achieved incredible numbers in the 2021-22 season. He was top of the Ligue 1 goalscorers and assists charts last season. In 46 appearances in all competitions for PSG last season, Mbappe scored 39 goals and provided 26 assists.

He is on a whopping £1million-a-week salary under the terms of his new contract.

