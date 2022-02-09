Salah Abdeslam defends himself: “I didn’t kill anyone in Paris”. And he also mentions Voltaire

The trial of the only survivor of the attacks of Paris of 13 November 2015 has, once again, turned into a personal show of the accused. Salah Abdeslam, the failure kamikaze of that tragic night in the French capital, he took advantage of the visibility offered by the courtroom to proclaim himself innocent and launch his personal propaganda. “ I didn’t kill anyone, I didn’t hurt anyone – said Abdeslam – Since the beginning of this story, they have not stopped defaming me “. The process began last fall. In France it is very popular. Relatives of the victims and ordinary citizens hope that the truth about what happened six years ago can be learned from here.

The Abdeslam show

However, the procedure is also important from another point of view. It is the first time that an aspiring suicide bomber has had the opportunity to speak in a courtroom. An almost unprecedented circumstance not only in France but in Europe. Salah Abdeslam is aware of this perhaps as early as March 18, 2016, when the “soldier of the Islamic State (as he called himself in the past)” was captured in “his of him” Molenbeek, one of the most degraded areas of Brussels, where he was born in 1989. In the early stages of the trial the missing kamikaze of the Parisian night explained the reasons for his gesture and the group to which he belonged. From the vengeance in the name of Syrian and Iraqi civilians, passing through the political vindication of the gesture, to the point of explaining its radicalization process after having “lived as a Westerner and a libertine”.

In the past few hours, however, the proclamation of innocence. Without denying belonging to the Islamic State and the jihadist galaxy, Abdeslam however wanted to emphasize that he had never killed anyone since he did not go into action in the French capital. And, at the same time, partly as a joke and partly to confirm the most well-known aspects of the character, he gave his own personal lesson on the concept of justice. “ I understand that justice wants to set an example with me and other people – declared to the judges – but another message is also sent. In the future when there will be an individual who finds himself in a subway, in a bus with a suitcase of explosives and who at the last moment will say I don’t really want to do it, this individual will not have the right to think about it. “.

An organic Isis member of a terrorist cell that gives justice lessons in a French courtroom would be comical if, in the middle, there were no more than 130 casualties caused by the 2015 attack. The militiaman also cited Voltaire: “Slander, slander Voltaire advised – he declared – something will remain in the end”.

“I am with the militiamen of the Islamic State, I love them”

Immediately afterwards, Salah Abdeslam once again proclaimed his unconditional support for Isis, motivated by a strong aversion towards the West. “The Western world – declared the militiaman – imposes his ideology on the rest of the world. For us Muslims it is a humiliation. I support the Islamic State, I am with them, I am for them, I love them “.

Today was also supposed to be the day of Abdeslam’s mother and sister, but during the hearing the judge specified that both in the end preferred not to show up.