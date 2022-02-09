Salah Abdeslam says he didn’t kill anyone in the 2015 Paris bombings

During a hearing in the trial that is taking place in France on the terrorist attacks on November 13, 2015 in Paris, one of the defendants, Salah Abdeslam, accused of having been part of the commando that carried out the attacks (he is the only surviving member) , said in his defense that he did not kill or injure anyone on that occasion.

“I have not killed anyone and I have not hurt anyone. I haven’t even made a scratch. For me it is important to say “

Abdeslam, who is 32 years old and was arrested in Brussels in March 2016, confirmed that he was affiliated with ISIS (Islamic State), the terrorist group that claimed responsibility for the attacks on the Bataclan theater, the Stade de France and in some premises of the X and 11th arrondissement, which caused 130 deaths and more than 400 injuries. Abdeslam, for unknown reasons, dropped his explosive belt, giving up blowing himself up like the other members of the commando. After the attention he fled to Belgium, in the municipality of Molenbeek, where he was originally from.

Since the day of his arrest he had always refused to speak to investigators, but now he has wanted to distance himself from the attackers who died in the attacks, describing in his defense how he decided at the last minute to abandon the explosive belt. “In the future, when someone gets on the subway or bus with a suitcase full of 50 kilograms of explosives, and at the last minute they change their mind and say ‘I don’t’, they will have to know that they cannot do it, because otherwise they would be arrested or killed. “, he said.

The trial involves 20 defendants, of which 11 are currently detained: among these is Abdeslam. At the hearing, Abdeslam said he decided to support ISIS only after Western states had bombed Syria. He said his brother and best friend, Abdelhamid Abaaoud, a Belgian-Moroccan believed to be the organizer of the Paris attacks, killed in France a few days later, had gone to Syria to fight the Bashar al Assad regime, but the bombing Westerners had pushed them to join ISIS and plan attacks in Europe.

The trial will have to explain many still unclear questions about how the attacks took place, the role that Abdeslam played, and who gave the order and decided the attack. Abdeslam is suspected of managing the logistics of the Paris attacks, and is accused of contacting between ten and twelve jihadists sent from Syria in Hungary and Germany, and then escorting them to Brussels between August and August. October 2015: seven of them would later take part in the Paris attacks. He is also accused of purchasing 15 liters of a swimming pool maintenance product that allows the production of an explosive on 8 October 2015, as well as providing several vehicles and hiding places for members of the cell.