Salaries Bonuses for Nurses, OSS and Healthcare Professionals: 1.5 billion by 2022. AssoCareNews.it

Salaries Bonus for Nurses, OSS and Healthcare Professionals: 1.5 billion ready but it will be a one-off fee to reduce the 2022 payslips fiscally.

Salary bonus for health care workers, after the exclusion (or almost) from the benefits of the personal income tax cut.

Excluded from the personal income tax reform.

The reform of the Personal Income Tax will in fact bring tangible benefits to those who have a gross income of over € 35,000.

For those between 28,000 and 35,000 (i.e. 99% of Nurses and Healthcare Professionals) the tax exemption will bring a few euros in earnings per year, while for the OSS (who have a working income below 28,000 euros gross per year) there is no it will be no benefit.

A de facto exclusion even if not declared: it is only a question of not having the requisites to enjoy this reform.

Ready 1.5 billion bonuses.

To lighten the tax burden on the salaries of those who do not benefit from the personal income tax bonus, the Draghi government is allocating 1.5 billion euros as a bonus for the 2022 payslips.

Not much, because according to the simulations it will bring about a monthly increase of 12 euros net for the OSS and 14 euros net for Nurses and Health Professions.

In closing, it should be clarified that this has nothing to do with the renewal of the National Collective Labor Agreement for public workers and it is a transversal maneuver, which therefore also benefits private workers.