Salaries late, sit in front of the Carrefour in Orbassano

This morning the Carrefour workers at the Orbassano (Turin) point of sale organized sit-ins after having proclaimed a strike for the entire work shift. There are a total of 26 employees involved in the protest, who crossed their arms following the repeated delay in the payment of salaries.

The protest was supported by CGIL, CISL and UIL: «The workers – explain the unions – have not received the November salary and the thirteenth is also late. Hence the desire to openly express the discomfort ».

The protest also arises from the fact “that for almost a year now the monthly payments have never been paid within the established terms, ie by the 10th of the month. On the thirteenth the time expires on the eve, so there is still time but there is concern ». After the sit-in, assurances came from the property regarding payments that should be made within a few hours, with the mailing of the number of Cro. “Otherwise, the protest could be repeated tomorrow as well.”