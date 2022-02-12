Salary: 100 euro bonus only for incomes up to 15 thousand euro, as well as only under certain conditions

The bonsu 100 euros in paychecks undergoes a radical change and is only available for incomes of up to 15 thousand euros. For incomes between 15 thousand and 28 thousand euros it is only due in certain cases. Let’s see in detail.

The 100 euro bonus in paychecks, from 1 January 2022, undergoes a radical change. In fact, it will be recognized only for incomes up to 15 thousand euros, recognizing, however, the supplementary treatment also for incomes between 15 thousand and 28 thousand euros only in the presence of certain conditions.

100 euro bonus what changes?

The bonus of 100 euros in paychecks, which until 31 December was recognized to all workers with total income between 8145 euros and 28 thousand euros per year and in reduced form for incomes between 28 thousand euros and 40 thousand euros. Over 28 thousand euros per year, therefore, the bonus went to decrease until it was canceled in the presence of income over 40 thousand euros.

From 1 January 2022, however, the bonsu 100 euro is recognized only for incomes up to 15 thousand euro.

Only for incomes included in the first income tax bracket, therefore, the supplementary treatment recognized is certainly equal to 1200 euros per year (100 euros per month directly in the pay slip).

For incomes between 15 thousand and 28 thousand euros, however, the supplementary treatment remains only if the sum of all the deductions due is greater than the gross tax due.

The worker, therefore, in order to be entitled to supplementary treatment must have total deductions (adding up those from an employee, those dependent children and spouse, interest expense on the loan, health costs, recovery interventions of the building assets and all those that are included in the tax return for expenses and charges incurred) that are higher than the gross tax to be paid.

In this case, the supplementary treatment is calculated on the difference between the deductions and IRPEF (deductions – IRPEF) and, in any case, for an amount never exceeding 1200 euros.

The supplementary treatment for incomes exceeding 15 thousand euros (but included in the 28 thousand euros) is due only if the net tax is negative and will be equal to the inability generated by this difference but always within the limit of 1200 euros per year.

If the net tax is positive, therefore, the bonus is not due.

The supplementary income for incomes between 28 thousand and 40 thousand euros a year, however, has been repealed and will therefore no longer be recognized.