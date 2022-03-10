Salary equalization in health for doctors: conditions

The president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno.

The salary equalization and remuneration improvements continue to be the key to avoiding the “escape from white coats” and the shortage of doctors in Andalusia. From the Ministry of Health they have been defending in recent months the policies carried out to retain doctors, responding to “the flight of white coats generated during the socialist stage”. Thus, after the announcement by the Ministry of Education and Sports to open the dialogue on salary equality, the department headed by Jesus Aguirre He has maintained that, in the health field, these policies would already be underway, with the forecast to culminate in 2022.

Specifically, the Ministry of Health has underlined that the planned budgets for 2022 contemplated the completion of salary equalization, which was being carried out in three parts. Along with this measure, in the last appearance of the Minister of Health last week, Aguirre highlighted the different measures carried out by the Andalusian Government, such as the increase in templates 24.3 percent in recent years or the equalization of guards and the improvement of remuneration with the payment of extraordinary payments.

In this sense, Aguirre has exposed on several occasions the economic effort of the Andalusian Health Service (SAS) to attend to the 2020 Payroll, when “more than 5,100 million” were allocated, a “record” figure in the Andalusian public health system.

On behalf of the Andalusian Health Service, from the Personnel Department, Alberto Fernandez highlighted that “the Andalusian Government has made decisive progress in the improvement of remuneration of health workers”. This highlights some specific measures such as the equalization of the price of complementary days and continuous attentionmarking the lines of work in remuneration matters as the objective of the regional Administration, a position to which it adds that “we are always open to dialogue with union representatives and listen to the demands of professionals”.

Union claims

While the Ministry of Education is discussing the equalization of salaries for Andalusian teachers, the Federation of Health and Socio-Health Sectors of the Andalusian CCOO stress that this equalization for public health workers in the region is “a historical claim” of the union. Thus, the representatives at the Health sector table have stressed that “the Popular Party, in an electoral campaign, used precisely this claim as an electoral promise, however, in health no step has been taken“.

Faced with this situation, the general secretary of the Federation of Health and Socio-Health Sectors of the CCOO of Andalusia, Jose-Pelayo Galindo, has demanded the Andalusian Government “to keep its promises and do justice” with the public health workers.

For its part, from Csif, Victorino Girela, Autonomous President of the Health Sector, positively values ​​the meeting in the education sector, to which he adds that “from Health we have been demanding that salary equalization for a long time, which we understand that it must arriveIn this way, although “some measures have already been taken by the current Administration, such as the improvement in the remuneration of continuous care and shifts, it is true that We are still far from the national average remuneration and we continue to request it“.

Due to pay discrepancies, the Andalusian Medical Union has been mobilizing in recent weeks in different parts of Andalusia requesting improvements in Primary Care conditions. Among the demands of this group, in terms of wages, the implementation of the pro race for A4 body, which “admits no further delay”.

With a view to presenting these claims, CCOO, UGT and CSIF continue the mobilizations to demand that the professional career agreement be fulfilled, with concentrations summoned for this Thursday, March 10.

The professional career is still on the table

To promote wage equality, the unions continue to defend the agreement on the career. Thus, after the signing on July 29 at the Health sector table, health professionals should have started charging for this concept on January 1.

Faced with this situation, from Andalusian Health Service point out that they are in “permanent dialogue with the trade union organizations”, emphasizing about the professional career that “it is not a process of promotion but of professional development in the same position that is rewarded with a remuneration concept that increases based on improvement of the same”.

In response to the “breach of agreement” CCOO, UGT and CSIF have come together to claim the professional career complement, which would affect more than 40,000 professionals “who right now do not have access to it, except A1 and A2 health professionals”. A claim to which they add the “need to improve the passage from one level to another for medical and nursing staff”, which must be accredited by the Quality Agency.

In this way, from CCOO they emphasize that they will continue with “the mobilizations for the professional career and salary equalization if there is not a change in the current health policy of the Andalusian Government”. In this sense, for the union leader, “there is no political will” to reach this salary equalization in the Andalusian public health and priority is given to economistic criterion that “endangers” the quality of health care provided and “mistreatment” of its workers. “Failure to comply with the agreements of the Sectorial Table affects the health care of citizens,” maintains the union leader.

Finally, from CSIF they have also highlighted that the professional career is “a very important measure within salary equality, because recognizes a right to professional development which is exposed in the Law of the Framework Statute and of the public employee. It seems to us that it is a good measure that must be taken into account in the path of salary equality when comparing ourselves with other autonomous communities”. Along these lines, Victorino Girela adds that “this supplement would suppose a increase in the remuneration of all SAS employees that today only health groups A1 and A2 have access. It is an important measure, it is not the only one, because we continue to focus on making our remuneration look like and become like in the rest of the territories of Spain”.