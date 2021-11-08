Salary in bitcoin and crypto-friendly cities, the recipe of the new mayor of New York

MILAN (Finanza.com)

Bitcoin salary and a crypto-friendly New York. The New York Mayor-elect, Eric Adams, announced on Twitter that he wants to receive the first three months of his salary in bitcoin and intends to promote the teaching of crypto in schools. Adams wants schools to talk about cryptocurrency and its technology and promises to build a crypto-friendly city when he takes office in January.

“When I talked about blockchain and Bitcoin, young people on the street stopped and asked me, ‘What is it?'” Adams said yesterday speaking on CNN. Asked if he could explain Bitcoin, he laughed, saying it’s a challenge even for experts.

Bitcoin means a “new way of paying for goods and services around the world”, has some of the new New York mayor. “And that’s what we need to do: open our schools to teach technology and teach this new way of thinking.”

Asked if he would encourage New York companies to accept Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies, the Democrat did not take a leap, saying that “things will be done right”.

Competition with Miami to become a crypto hub

Among the intentions of the new mayor is to bring New York to build a pipeline of talent for jobs related to cryptography by putting in place a “friendly competition” with Miami, which has become one of the US hubs for crypto jobs. Adams in another interview expressed a willingness to explore the creation of a New York crypto currency similar to “MiamiCoin”.

Adams is actually following in the footsteps of his Miami parigrade, Francis Suarez, who promised during the election campaign that his first salary in the event of re-election will be in bitcoin. Suarez last August launched the cryptocurrency MiamiCoin, managed by CityCoins, a non-profit organization.