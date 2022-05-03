Salary increase in public health: up to €120 less

María Jesús Montero, Minister of Finance.

The salary increase that the Government contemplates for civil servants will finally be linked to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) “as of 2023”, as indicated in the 2022-2025 Stability Program. This nuance represents a de facto loss of purchasing power for public employees for the next financial year, in which, according to Bank of Spain forecasts, the inflation could rise around 7 percent. Doctors and nurses will not remain oblivious to this situation, whose salary increase could decrease up to 120 euros per month.

There are few references to the salary increase of the officials that appear in this 2022-2025 Stability Plan, in which the Executive collects its macroeconomic and fiscal perspectives and that has already been sent to the European Commission. It does point out, however, that the salary increase for public workers, including health workers, is expected to go “in line with the evolution of prices for the entire period contemplated” from 2023.

For practical purposes, this new calculation makes the increase in wages forecast for next year fall by around five points, in which the ECB expects a 7 percent increase in CPI. The Government itself assumes in its Stability Plan a “strong temporary rebound in inflation” caused “by global tensions”, although they hope that this situation will be reversed throughout 2023.

This scenario will also have an impact on the health community linked to the public sphere. In the case of doctors, the salary increase is expected to be up to 120 euros net less of what it would be if it depended on the CPI in 2022, if a base salary of 50,000 euros gross is taken as a reference, which is indicated by the Collegiate Medical Organization (in the case of a physician without shifts and at the beginning of the career, since there are significant variations depending on the situation of each worker).

Regarding the professionals Nursingthe salary increase would decrease in 64 euros net per month (890 per year), so that the average salary would be around 1,546 euros per month (the average salary is around 27,160 euros per month, according to the Satse Nursing Union).

Salary rise for SNS toilets in 2023

The Government has made public the Stability Plan in full negotiation between unions and employers for the salary increase of doctors and nurses within the framework of the so-called ‘rent agreementalthough at the moment there are no signs of agreement.

At these times, the Spanish Confederation of Business Organizations (CEOE) It is committed to taking underlying inflation as a reference to define the salary increase of public officials, so that it is of the 3.5 percent this year and 2.5 percent in 2023. They are increases similar to those claimed by the unions (3.4 and 2.5 percent, respectively), although they refuse to waive the salary review clauses.