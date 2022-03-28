Salary that Albert Pujols will earn in Cardinals this 2022

Albert Pujols He has returned to where it all began. The future Hall of Fame has agreed to a contract of one year and US$2.5 million to return with cardinals, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. Pujols will always be remembered mainly for his incredible years with the St. Louis ninth from 2001 to 2011, a stretch in which the Dominican slugger was recognized as National League MVP three times and already seemed to be on his way to Cooperstown.

After a decade with the Angels and a half-season with the Dodgers in 2021, the 42-year-old Pujols indicated he wanted to keep playing as he neared 700 career home runs (He’s 679 right now). Pujols had a 1.037 OPS with 445 home runs in his 11 seasons with the Cardinals, whom he helped win the World Series in 2006 and 2011.

Prior to the 2012 season, Pujols signed a 10-year, $254 million contract with the Angels, for whom he hit another 222 homers. The Angels released Pujols in May, and the veteran later signed with the Dodgers, for whom he posted a .759 OPS with 12 homers in 204 plate appearances.

Pujols isn’t likely to be a starting player in St. Louis, as first base belongs to Paul Goldschmidt, who has made six All-Star appearances. Instead, the Dominican is likely to serve as a right-handed hitter on the bench.

Manny Randhawa/MLB.com