Sala’s appeal: “If Moratti wants to buy San Siro, we are delighted”

The mayor of Milan: “The real problem is that the Municipality cannot, for the good of the citizens, keep costs for unused plants”

“I appeal to those who want to save the San Siro stadium: the best way is to find a use, a formula, then come forward and we are available when the time comes to sell this asset.” This is the provocation launched by Joseph Room, mayor of Milan, to those who joined the ‘Sì Meazza’ Committee, created to save the Scala del Calcio which will have to be demolished to make room for the new facility wanted by Inter and Milan, with the approval of the Municipality.

“I turn to Massimo Moratti, since I have felt his willingness to be part of this initiative – he added on the sidelines of the inauguration of the new NTT Data headquarters -. decisions because I was elected for it. The theme of the old stadium is simple, keep such a stadium running, keep it safe and make a

good maintenance is something that costs between 5 and 10 million per year. Among the many who come forward, I think of Moratti, if they want to acquire it we are very happy. The real problem is that the Municipality of Milan cannot, for the good of the citizens, keep costs for unused plants “.

November 16, 2021 (change November 16, 2021 | 13:37)

