Salazar asks Elon Musk to help Cuba as he did with Ukraine

Florida Representative Maria Elvira Salazar called on SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk to supply satellite technology to Cuba as he recently did to Ukraine.

Musk sent Starlink satellite technology to Ukraine in response to a public request from Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, who is concerned about internet outages during the Russian invasion.

“I thank Mr. Elon Musk and I would love for him to do the same for Cuba,” Salazar told Fox News Digital in an interview. “We were trying to communicate with him and his technology because it’s basically sending the message to those people: You’re not alone.”

The Cuban-American congresswoman said that the Russians are going to shut down the internet because they want to “destroy in silence, or in the dark.”

“Starlink and Mr. Musk are heroes, because what they are doing is showing the world through images the barbarities that the Russians are carrying out,” the Republican legislator emphasized.

Last year, I introduced Operation Starfall so the US Gov’t would be ready for moments like this when dictators threaten freedom & shut off the internet. I’m with you @ElonMusk. Let’s connect & work together to keep the internet on in Ukraine, Cuba, & anywhere else it’s needed. https://t.co/oe14T5pSZy – Maria Elvira Salazar (@MaElviraSalazar) February 27, 2022

Starlink is a network of some 2,000 satellites in low Earth orbit that provides high-speed broadband Internet by connecting to user terminals on the ground.

Ukraine experienced periodic internet outages last week as Russian forces invaded from the north, south and east, according to internet monitor NetBlocks.

The Ukrainian government confirmed last Monday that it had received the satellite Internet terminals donated by SpaceX.

Salazar introduced legislation last August, called Operation Starfall, to provide access to wireless communications abroad when regimes shut down Internet access.

The legislation calls for the deployment of stratospheric balloons, aerostats or satellite technology capable of rapidly delivering wireless internet anywhere on the planet from high altitudes.

The congresswoman presented the bill after the Castro regime blocked social networks and messaging applications after the massive protests in Cuba on July 11 to prevent Cubans from sharing videos and information.

This story was originally published on March 6, 2022 11:06 a.m.