Sale of building bonuses: what does Draghi think of Poste and Cdp?

The blitz, with which the Government canceled the possibility of proceeding with “sales subsequent to the first” of tax credits deriving from superbonus and from the other building bonuses, he sees the opposition of all the parties and it is quite unlikely that in Parliament this norm will be able to come out in the exact same terms in which it enters it.

Nobody questions the opportunity of even significant refinements of this discipline, to avoid the repetition of sensational fraud that has occurred in the first part of 2021, but it is one thing to continue to refine the control procedures, in the wake of what the Government itself did last November (when, not surprisingly, there were many grumbles, but no “popular uprising”); Another thing is to directly cancel the possibility of carrying out a whole series of operations without which the whole mechanism can jam.

The technical tools to do this are there and the first to differentiate and take charge should be those parties (as many as three) and those Ministers (as many as ten) who, respectively, supported and were part of the Government that introduced the rules on which many taxpayers and businesses have relied on deciding to do certain jobs and give certain discounts on invoice.

In this political era of (almost) everyone in government, in fact, there is not even the usual convenient excuse that wrong normwhich created illusions, but which was written with the feet and must therefore be turned upside down, it was done by “those who used to understand nothing”.

Those from before are in fact largely also those of now.

Not to mention that, perhaps, the Government, as well as think about anti-fraud corrections on the sale of building bonuses (good and right thing, but to be done by refining the procedures as in November, not prohibiting the operations as now), should also express an evaluation on the work of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and the Post Office.

Two entities, whose top management are appointed by the Government, which, while the main banking groups spontaneously acquired complex, but appropriate quality control procedures of the credits proposed for their purchase, they went on to buy and buy without asking the same questions that other financial intermediaries, reading the exact same rules, had scrupulously asked themselves.

And what now, in the face of maxi-frauds emergedIn response, those same entities pass from one excess to another, literally closing the taps of purchases in this delicate phase and leaving a lot of situations hanging indefinitely on which honest taxpayers had more than legitimate reliance.

Not exactly a management of 10 and praise from the point of view of attention to the state budget and the support of the healthy economy of the country, right?

Enrico Zanetti, February 6, 2022