Sale of food from the United States to Cuba, a proposal from the North American Congress

The Foreign Affairs Committee of the United States House of Representatives shared in the last minutes information related to a legal body that would expand the sale of food from the United States to Cuba.

This is Amendment 137 of Financial Services that expands agricultural trade with the largest of the Antilles. A measure that would facilitate the export of food and agricultural products to Cuba in the midst of the critical situation that the island is experiencing.

Congressmen Meeks and McGovern have urged support for the amendment that would end certain US government prohibitions on financing agricultural sales to Cuba.

It is noted that this legal remedy has received wide support, especially from American agricultural groups, for more than a decade. They also emphasize that among its benefits stands out the fact that it would create thousands of agricultural jobs in the United States. At the same time, it would provide much-needed food at a lower cost to the Cuban people.

Food shortage in Cuba

“Today, Cuba is facing the most devastating economic crisis in thirty years. This forces tens of thousands of Cubans to spend hours queuing to get food every day,” the publication states.

“Consequently we have seen in the last six months, a wave of Cubans entering through the border between the United States and Mexico. This amendment would help ease the economic burden by suspending US agricultural export regulations and extending credit to Cuban food buyers for one year.”

“Farmers across the United States have been urging action to allow increased sales from the United States for years, and with hunger rising across Cuba, the time is right to enact a temporary suspension that will provide them with new opportunities to expand. their exports to this market of 11 million people. We are hopeful that both parties can come together once again and support this amendment that benefits everyone », he concludes.

chairs @RepGregoryMeeks and @RepMcGovern urgent support for Amendment #137 to HR 8294, which funds the @USTreasury and its Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), which would suspend enforcement of the prohibition on financing of agricultural sales to Cuba. pic.twitter.com/ZpHXFE0glx — House Foreign Affairs Committee (@HouseForeign) July 19, 2022

Original content here is published under these license terms: X LicenseType: Non-commercial, Attribution, no Derivative work License Abstract: You may copy this content, and re-publish it in an unmodified form for non-commercial purposes, provided you include an overt attribution to the author(s). You are not permitted to create derivative works. License URL: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/3.0/