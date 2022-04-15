Sale of Tom Brady’s ‘final’ touchdown ball rescinded

The parties agreed to void the acquisition of the ball, which had been auctioned for $518,000, after the Buccaneers quarterback came out of retirement less than 24 hours after the auction ended.

Due to the particular nature of the decision to Brady to return to the fields of the NFL Just 40 days after first announcing his withdrawal at the end of January — and less than 24 hours after the auction closed, moreover — no money was exchanged, so the deal was simply annulled, according to a source familiar with the negotiations.

“We wanted to do the right thing here,” he said. mike heffnerchairman and partner in Lelands, adding that although the original buyer has withdrawn, the broker still wishes to sell the ball privately through Lelands.

“It’s the most unique situation we’re probably going to find ourselves in our lives, at least when it comes to sports memorabilia. We’re not at the end of this practice yet; we’ve written a chapter.”

Even after the return of the seven-time world champion superbowl to the Tampa Bay Buccaneersand the resulting drop in the price of the ovoid, Heffner He said multiple potential buyers have contacted him about purchasing it.

The parties involved decided to wait a bit to cancel the sale of the ball, until they made sure that Tom Brady remained active in his return with the Buccaneers after the brief retirement. Getty Images

“It’s still an incredible story,” he said. Heffner. “Any touchdown ball from Brady it is”.

It took a month to finally announce the termination of the sale because the parties involved wanted to see if Brady would remain active. According to Lelands, after the buyer and commission agent were contacted, the delay was due to the desire to confirm the status of Brady.

“All parties wanted to see how it was resolved,” he explained. Heffner. “Tom BradyLet’s face it, it’s a bit hit and miss these days. Until he throws that first touchdown pass in September, that ball is still the brand.”