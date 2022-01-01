sale on the gong to Iervolino, Serie A remains with 20 teams

Salernitana goes to Danilo Iervolino: the sale, necessary to avoid exclusion from Serie A. Sale closed in extremis, the championship remains at 20 teams.

It had to wait almost until the last minute, but the fans of the Salerno they can rejoice: the grenade club is safe and remains in A league. The trustees accepted the proposal of Danilo Iervolino, 43-year-old Neapolitan entrepreneur and founder of the Pegaso telematic university, considering it the best among the offers received in a convulsive December 31st. A feverish day that slipped away towards the deadline set by the FIGC for the sale of Salernitana, under penalty of exclusion from Serie A. The operation will be formalized in detail starting from Monday, but in the meantime Salerno can breathe a sigh of relief. Like all Serie A, which remains at 20 teams and avoids the total upheaval of the championship between the standings and the calendar.

The Football Federation has already confirmed that it has received, from the trustees Susanna Isgrò and Paolo Bertoli, all the documentation relating to the offer that will lead Danilo Iervolino to become the new owner of the Campania club. The day of Monday will be necessary to make the last checks on the banking level and confirm the payment of the deposit. Only at that point will the 45-day extension that the FIGC will grant in order to complete the bureaucratic and administrative procedures necessary for the complete definition of the transfer of ownership begin.

Iervolino got it right at the end of a very long day, characterized by various more or less concrete expressions of interest. While the attention of many was turned to the entry on the scene of a mysterious American fund, the trustees trusted Iervolino’s proposal, considered the most reliable in a future key, for programs and projects. Salernitana needs it, who also paid for the corporate uncertainty on the field: from Thursday the grenades will be able to return to the field in an attempt to conquer a difficult salvation to fully experience the size of the top league.

Who is Danilo Iervolino, new owner of Salernitana

Neapolitan entrepreneur, who grew up in Palma Campania, Iervolino linked his name to the success of the Pegaso telematic university, of which he was founder – at just 28 years old – and president for a long time. He has carved out a leading role in the field of training and has held various institutional positions at the Campania and national levels.

Very tied to its origins, it has long been focused on projects aimed at developing the resources of the south: “I would like to make southern Italy the tech hub for the next few years – he explained himself –. For me, innovation and training aimed at enabling young people to innovate are a sort of mission within the mission“.

In September he sold the company he had created to the CVC fund, for a billion euros. Already last summer there were rumors of his possible entry into the world of football, a project that took shape, at the photo finish, with the acquisition of Salernitana. An initial investment of 10 million, plus another 20 already guaranteed to complete the season. And give a new future, this time solid, to the grenade club.