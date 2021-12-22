“Sale or is out of A”, no extension and a background on the governor De Luca appears

Hard punch of the Figs against Salernitana. Arm wrestling between Gravina and Lotito. There Salerno thus he finds himself with the days numbered. “Either sale or exclusion” from Serie A: this is the Federation’s diktat towards the grenade club, which has nine days to find a new owner. In short, by December 31st, the Salernitana will have to be sold.

Latest football

As reported by Il Mattino:

“No extension to the Trust, therefore, in which the grenade association has been plastered since last July, due to the incompatibility of the co-patron Claudio Lotito to own two teams in the same category. The optimistic forecasts after the Serie A assembly. the last few days have not found a response in the Federal Council. “The League was not unanimous on the extension – Gravina immediately clarified – because a company agreed on the condition that the grenades were penalized. But it is not a thing The dreaded extension beyond December 31st is absolutely not envisaged in the Trust deed that the settlers and trustees signed before a notary ». The request for the extension arrived on Monday evening from one of the two settlers (it seems it was Lotito who was present in the Federal Council yesterday, but did not vote due to an obvious conflict of interest and left the FIGC headquarters dark in the face and without releasing statements). Gravina talks about the grenade supporters, reveals a background with the Governor Vincenzo De Luca (“He came to Rome more than once, the only interlocutor with whom we had a continuous and constant exchange of information. Together we cheered for a solution. Perhaps there is still time “)”.