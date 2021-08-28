News

Salem Nights, the movie from Stephen King’s book finally finds its protagonist!

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

More than two years after the announcement of the project, theadaptation of Salem’s Nights produced by James Wan and directed by Gary Dauberman (Annabelle 3) has finally received an important update: the film has found its main actor.

As reported by the Hollywood Reporter, New Line has in fact hired the actor Lewis Pullman to play Ben Mears. In Stephen King’s original novel, Ben Mears is a successful writer who returns to his childhood home in the small town of Jerusalem’s Lot in search of inspiration for his next book, only to find that his hometown is prey to a vampire. Man will thus try to reunite an old group to combat the presence of evil.

There is great anticipation for this project not only because it is the adaptation of one of the most beloved novels of the Master of Terror, but also because the production will bring together the teams that have worked on the two most successful horror franchises of recent years, namely James Wan’s The Conjuring Universe and the two IT films directed by Andy Muschietti (and written by Dauberman himself).

Loading...
Advertisements

The son of famous actor Bill Pullman (Independence Day, Balle Spaziali), Lewis Pullman made his film debut alongside his father in the western The Ballad of Lefty Brown, while most recently appeared in Drew Goddard’s 7 Strangers in El Royale. He also appeared in The Strangers: Prey at NIght and the George Clooney miniseries Catch-22.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

795
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
784
News

15 Books to Save the Planet
773
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
617
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
605
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
583
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
542
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
515
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
405
News

Cardano (ADA) enters the next phase Alonzo Testnet, invites hundreds of “Crypto Insider” testers
388
News

that’s why the cryptocurrency got up yesterday!
To Top