Salem Nights, the movie from Stephen King’s book finally finds its protagonist!

More than two years after the announcement of the project, theadaptation of Salem’s Nights produced by James Wan and directed by Gary Dauberman (Annabelle 3) has finally received an important update: the film has found its main actor.

As reported by the Hollywood Reporter, New Line has in fact hired the actor Lewis Pullman to play Ben Mears. In Stephen King’s original novel, Ben Mears is a successful writer who returns to his childhood home in the small town of Jerusalem’s Lot in search of inspiration for his next book, only to find that his hometown is prey to a vampire. Man will thus try to reunite an old group to combat the presence of evil.

There is great anticipation for this project not only because it is the adaptation of one of the most beloved novels of the Master of Terror, but also because the production will bring together the teams that have worked on the two most successful horror franchises of recent years, namely James Wan’s The Conjuring Universe and the two IT films directed by Andy Muschietti (and written by Dauberman himself).

The son of famous actor Bill Pullman (Independence Day, Balle Spaziali), Lewis Pullman made his film debut alongside his father in the western The Ballad of Lefty Brown, while most recently appeared in Drew Goddard’s 7 Strangers in El Royale. He also appeared in The Strangers: Prey at NIght and the George Clooney miniseries Catch-22.