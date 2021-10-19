Salemme at “Domenica con” on Rai Storia

The TV of which he feels he is “son” and which unites characters from theater, music and cinema who have entered his imagination and his own history, from Totò to Eduardo, from Gilberto Govi ​​to Monica Vitti. These are the faces and stories of the small screen that Vincenzo Salemme offers in his schedule for Domenica Con, the space curated by Giovanni Paolo Fontana and Enrico Salvatori, broadcast tomorrow, Sunday 17 October, from 2pm to 12am on Rai Storia.

It begins at 2 pm with the memory of the beginnings of TV with a montage of the news from 1954 and 1957. At 2.15 pm Salemme retraces the debut of two music characters, Rita Pavone, and Gianni Morandi with some clips from Studio Uno. Salemme also focuses on the importance that many actors and men of culture have had in keeping the local dialect and traditions alive. On TV he admired, and still admires, a Ligurian actor, Gilberto Govi, whom he remembers with a fragment of one of his comedies and with the presence of Mario Riva at the Musichiere.

And then some football milestones such as the “unfortunate” Italy-Korea in 1966, Italy-Germany in 1970 and the World Cup in 1982, but also great dramas such as Belfagor and The Benvenuti family. And an event followed by millions of people around the world: the Apollo 11 moon landing.

Salemme then focuses on his first real encounter with the theater and with Eduardo De Filippo, whose comedy he re-proposes in one act Il Cilindro.

At 5.25pm ​​the first film of the day is We are men or corporals.

The protagonist is Naples, with its alleys, its secrets, its traditions, told by two acting monuments such as Paolo Stoppa and Totò.

A special space is reserved for a character that everyone imagines Neapolitan, but is from Puglia, Renzo Arbore, between “L’altra Sunday”, “Back All” and “Those of the night” broadcast at 7.15pm.

But television is also lightheartedness. An example for all, the comedians. by Stanlio and Ollio at 20.10. For the first night, the movie Something Has Changed with Jack Nicholson. The emotion of a meeting, the one with Monica Vitti – to whom a tribute is dedicated at 11.40 pm – closes on Sunday with by Vincenzo Salemme