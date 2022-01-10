Salernitana 1-2: news, scores and votes of fantasy football

Verona – Salernitana 1-2, chronicle of the second half

The second half begins with the same 22 effective players on the pitch but with a Verona that seems bungling and at times distracted. Tudor throws Barak and Kalinic into the fray for Depaoli and Simeone, moving Lasagna off to the right. The Czech tries immediately but his left ends up high; shortly before it had been Zortea who had given Pandur the shivers. The pressure of Verona yields the draw at minute 63: Veloso pits well for Lazovic who mocked Belec with a not irresistible right-foot. The equal galvanizes the hosts who, however, risk big shortly after, but Zortea, launched at the net, naively lets Ceccherini reassemble, wasting a great opportunity. The doubling, however, comes with a masterful free kick from Kastanos (do that, however, seems not to be there), which makes the joy of Campania explode. Verona loads with his head down and touches the same level with a heel from Kalinic, just out of the way. In the end there is great tension and it pays the price Ilic, sent off for an ironic applause to the referee. Thus ends with the external victory of Salernitana, still in Veneto. Debut with victory for Iervolino as President and Campania at 11.