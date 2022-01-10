Salernitana 1-2: news, scores and votes of fantasy football
The Salernitana conquers the Bentegodi of Verona in the match valid for the 21st day of Serie A. Colantuono’s team wins 1-2 when they return to the field after isolation, thanks to the set pieces of Djuric and Kastanos, useful to frustrate Lazovic’s provisional equal. In the final Ilic was sent off.
Verona – Salernitana 1-2, chronicle of the first half
Tudor also loses Sutalo for Covid e confirms his 3-4-2-1 with Lasagna and Caprari behind Simeone. On the other hand, Colantuono returns to the field with Gondo and Djuric leading the attack. Verona starts better, but the host defense manages to contain the attacks of Veloso, Simeone and Ilic. Also the former Manchester City tries with a missile from a distance; Belec is ugly to look at in the surgery, but effective. Verona dominates, but is mocked just before the half hour. Serious mistake by Gunter, who slips the ball away before putting Gunter in the area. It is a penalty that Djuric scores with a central shot, despite a half slip. The Salernitana closes and starts again, almost doubling with a header from Gondo, on which Pandur responds well. Tudor’s team fails to show up near Belec, with Simeone well hunted by Gyomber, and Salernitana surprisingly closes the first half forward.
Verona – Salernitana 1-2, chronicle of the second half
The second half begins with the same 22 effective players on the pitch but with a Verona that seems bungling and at times distracted. Tudor throws Barak and Kalinic into the fray for Depaoli and Simeone, moving Lasagna off to the right. The Czech tries immediately but his left ends up high; shortly before it had been Zortea who had given Pandur the shivers. The pressure of Verona yields the draw at minute 63: Veloso pits well for Lazovic who mocked Belec with a not irresistible right-foot. The equal galvanizes the hosts who, however, risk big shortly after, but Zortea, launched at the net, naively lets Ceccherini reassemble, wasting a great opportunity. The doubling, however, comes with a masterful free kick from Kastanos (do that, however, seems not to be there), which makes the joy of Campania explode. Verona loads with his head down and touches the same level with a heel from Kalinic, just out of the way. In the end there is great tension and it pays the price Ilic, sent off for an ironic applause to the referee. Thus ends with the external victory of Salernitana, still in Veneto. Debut with victory for Iervolino as President and Campania at 11.
21st day of Serie A, Verona – Salernitana 1-2: formations and scorers