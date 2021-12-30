Salernitana, 48 hours to avoid exclusion from Serie A

At the moment only one offer has been formalized, but the situation is constantly evolving

The future of the company will be decided on the last day Salerno. By midnight tomorrow, in fact, the trustees in charge of transferring the shares of the Campania club will have to accept the “most advantageous” proposal which, however, could be communicated in the following days after the necessary checks. The situation is constantly evolving and, both by tactic and by necessity, it should unlock only a few hours after the gong.

Tomorrow morning the consortium of entrepreneurs put together by Domenico Cerruti, which he also sees on the pitch Francesco Agnello. The group has taken the field in the last two weeks with the clear intention of avoiding Salernitana’s exclusion from the Serie A championship.

He says he is ready to submit a binding offer too Francesco Di Silvio, film entrepreneur with the Luxembourg fund “Toro Capital” behind him and “Console & Partners” as advisor. In reality, the proposal had already been presented at the beginning of December but the trustees had deemed it lacking the necessary guarantees.

On the other hand, the lawyer’s offer has already been formalized Michele Tedesco and the notary Roberto Orlando, Salerno professionals who, driven by passion, have decided to formulate their own proposal.

In these hours, among other things, the trustees Susanna Isgrò and Paolo Bertoli have discarded other expressions of interest from abroad as they were deemed to lack the required requisites.

There was a contact for the purchase of Salernitana with the Neapolitan entrepreneur Danilo Iervolino which, for the moment, has not formulated any official proposal. It cannot be ruled out, however, that surprises may arrive in the last few hours. The only certainty, at the moment, is represented by the fact that the Salernitana fans will still have to wait before knowing what the future of the team will be.