Salernitana and Sabatini’s ‘miracle’: what’s behind the idea Diego Costa | First page

Of impossible feats and blows Walter Sabatini he has made many in his career. Palermo, Lazio, Rome, Inter and Bologna are just some of the stages of his journey, stages united by the search for talent, of that quality that immediately leaps to the eye of the sporting director now at Salerno. Also in this new adventure, Sabatini is trying to make a shot that would seem impossible to most: to bring to Salerno Diego Costa.

DIFFICULT ‘MIRACLE’ – An attempt, even something more, for the striker born in 1988, the amaranth club is doing it. Diego Costa is currently released, his last experience was at Atletico Mineiro, and he is looking for new stimuli, for a new experience. S.abatini initiated contacts with the intermediaries of the operationbut so far failed to pique interest of the former Atletico Madrid and Chelsea striker. “It is a moving thing – said the manager in the last few hours – perhaps the miracle will happen, but for now it has not happened“. The difficult situation in the classification of the amaranths complicates the plans, but Sabatini will try again. He knows about impossible feats.