Salernitana at risk of exclusion from Serie A: “No offer acceptable”
The note released by Melior Trust and Wildar Trust proposes to extend the deadlines beyond December 31 to allow the club to finish the championship
The confirmation of what emerged yesterday came through a note released by the trustees, Melior Trust and Wildar Trust. Salernitana risks exclusion: “To date, none of the offers received for the purchase of the club is acceptable under the ‘Trust Salernitana 2021’ deed – it reads – because it lacks the requirements and / or conditions imposed for the act itself or because, as in the last case, the bidder has not demonstrated the existence of the appropriate economic, equity and financial requisites to complete the transaction “.
extension?
–
The situation is therefore serious. For this reason, the trustees invite the parties to the dispute and the FIGC to extend the terms of the sale: “Evaluating a postponement of the terms of the sales operations with the aim of ensuring Salernitana 2019 the conclusion of the current championship while ensuring its independence with the settlor themselves and the subjects related to them “.
risk of exclusion
–
Salernitana risks exclusion from the Serie A championship if a binding purchase proposal does not arrive by 31 December, the deadline also provided for in the deed of constitution of the Grenade Trust. On 21 December next, the FIGC Federal Council will address the situation of the Campania club and the “consequent decisions” among the items on the agenda.
Malagò’s words
–
In the morning on the Salernitana case, the number one of Coni Giovanni Malagò also intervened: “Is there a risk of exclusion of Salernitana from Serie A? Let’s hope it won’t happen. We are at 16, we saved ourselves with autonomy a quarter of an hour before the bell “.
The mayor accuses
–
Meanwhile, the mayor, Vincenzo Napoli, also takes a stand: “The story is yet another demonstration of the inability of the football government to effectively manage the football company in compliance with competitive competition and the passion of the fans. Salernitana, its wonderful fans and the city of Salerno cannot and will not suffer the consequences of a hallucinating situation in all respects. The Municipality of Salerno has lavished and profound enormous energies to guarantee the logistical and structural conditions for the development of the Serie A. for a positive solution to the affair. We call all the protagonists to the utmost sense of responsibility to ensure that Salernitana continues the championship and can strengthen the staff to defend the Serie A won with full merit on the pitch “.
the full note
–
Below is the complete text of the press release issued by the Trustees, in which it is finally underlined that they will ensure the continuation of the office until the end of December 31 and continuity in the mandate until the new term that will eventually be agreed between the settlor and the FIGC: “As is known, with the Trust Salernitana 2021 deed the Settlers have entrusted the Trustee writers with the task of alienating the shareholdings representing 100% of US Salernitana 1919 Srl under specific conditions, within the deadline of December 31, 2021. The deed of Trust has allowed Salernitana to be admitted to participate in the Serie A championship, sporting season 2021/2022. Trust Deed – by constantly and promptly informing the FIGC of the expressions of interest and / or offers received, as well as sending it the related documentation. In compliance with the confidentiality duties imposed by the Trust Deed, as well as of a commercial nature, the Trustees have not disclosed to anyone, other than the FIGC, the events and / or offers received, nor the economic terms and / or the identity of potential buyers. For this purpose, it should be noted that the news released by some press organs, diffusers of economic terms and of identity and potential buyers, are without foundation. To date, none of the offers received for the purchase of the US Salernitana 2021 is acceptable pursuant to the Trust Salernitana 2021 deed, as lacking the requirements and / or conditions imposed by the deed itself (e.g. form of the offer; congruity of the price; documentation suitable for verifying the bidder’s independence; presence of the bidder’s solvency guarantees, etc.) or because, as ultimately, the bidder has not demonstrated the existence of the appropriate economic, equity and financial requirements to perfect the ‘operation. The Trustees informed the Settlers and the FIGC of the current state of the planned sale, representing the critical issues resulting from the possible failure of the sale operations by 31 December 2021, and therefore, inviting them to consider a deferral of the term of the sale operations. sale, with the aim of allowing US Salernitana 1919 Srl to conclude the current championship, at the same time ensuring its independence with the same Settlers and the subjects related to them. In any case, ensuring the continuation of the office received until the deadline of December 31, 2021, the Trustees will be able, if requested and subject to agreement with the Settlers, to ensure continuity in their mandate until the new term that will eventually be agreed between Settlers and the FIGC “.
December 16, 2021 (change December 16, 2021 | 15:34)
