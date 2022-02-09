Salernitana, between the Bonazzoli case and the protest against the referees. Colantuono at risk of exemption

The 2-2 draw against Spezia undermined the newfound enthusiasm of the grenade fans who, despite the last place in the standings and a considerable detachment from the safety zone, reserved a triumphal welcome to the team with torches, smoke bombs, coach escorted by ‘hotel at the stadium and eleven thousand payers on Monday evenings’ despite prices, cold, restrictions and inconvenient hours for workers and traders. The club has no intention of giving up and awaits the response of the sports judge shortly: playing again against Udinese and Venice would allow us to forcefully re-enter the game, as long as we return from Genoa with a positive result next Sunday. In Marassi mister Colantuono the bench is played. Sporting director Walter Sabatini said it clearly, but defended the coach from the whistles of the public: “I can assure you that I see all the training sessions, he works well and puts great passion into it. The team follows him, he only has to think about preparing with serenity the next match. Exemption? Football is full of clichés “, before the unequivocal gloss:” In Genoa it will be a watershed match for everyone, including the coach. ” Still too early to talk about substitutes, also because Salernitana intends to rely regardless of a new technical guide starting from June, when people like Liverani and De Rossi would be strongly considered. For now there would be the usual Delio Rossi and Claudio Ranieri available, without forgetting that Fabrizio Castori is on a paycheck and was already the creator of a half miracle when he was recalled by Carpi in Serie A.

In the meantime, however, two issues are agitating Salerno. First of all, the arbitration issue. The direction of Valeri is not liked, the grenades complain about the failure to grant a penalty in the 90th minute that could change the history of the match and the championship. Even in Naples it did not go better, with Pairetto who decreed two very generous penalties to the hosts amid the incredulity of the players themselves in the blue jersey. “4 penalties against in two games, a record. When there are contrary episodes they go to the VAR, when they are in favor they do not use technology. Why? We are not the ugly duckling nor the sacrificial victim, there is a president who has invested for stay in Serie A and deserves respect and fairness. With Spezia there is no clear penalty for hand ball. of the president Danilo Iervolino. A request for clarification from the AIA and the arbitrator designator is possible. Then there is the Bonazzoli question. The footballer was not called up for technical choice and would have had a heated discussion with Colantuono, apparently for the choice of fielding newcomers from the first minute and not those who have given a contribution in times of great difficulty. If he apologizes today he will be reinstated in the group and called up for the next trip, vice versa he would be a sort of separated at home. But it is in everyone’s interest to close the affair with a handshake, with the consent of a group that would not have digested certain behaviors. “We do not criminalize him, he is a strong player and, at 24, it may not happen for a moment. But we are in the storm, we have to fight with blood and tears and we cannot afford to think of ourselves at the expense of the collective” .

Meanwhile in Genoa there will be a grenade invasion, with almost 1500 fans. The one from Salerno is the supporters that brought the largest number of people to the outside field, as many as ten thousand just between the away matches in Milan and Rome. At home, however, positive numbers but totally in contrast with what happened in the last appearance in Serie A: not even the advent of Iervolino, an excellent market, the farewell of Lotito and Fabiani and a vitally important clash guaranteed the sold out. .