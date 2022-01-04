Salernitana blocked by the ASL, the matches with Venice and Verona are at high risk

A new outbreak in the Salernitana team group. The ASL Salerno, after the communication by the Campania club of the new five cases of positive members to Covid 19, has decided to put the whole team and staff in isolation. Inevitable the request for postponement to the Lega by the Campania club of the match scheduled at Arechi for Thursday against Venice.

For the same reason, the postponement of Verona-Salernitana on Sunday is also possible due to the impossibility for the Campania team to reach Veneto. At this moment Salernitana has to deal with eleven cases of positive Covid 19 (nine are the players).

press release

–

At around 7 pm the following statement was issued: “The US Salernitana 1919 announces that, following the further 5 cases of positivity in the team group ascertained yesterday, the ASL of Salerno has ordered: the isolation of 10 days for members with positive results, 5-day home quarantine for team members close contacts of positive members with valid green pass, 10-day home quarantine for team members close contacts for positive members with vaccination cycle not complete or unvaccinated. Finally, the Salerno ASL has ordered, for reasons of public health, that all members belonging to these categories will not be able to participate in official sporting events. Having taken note of the provisions of the ASL of Salerno, the US Salernitana 1919 forwarded communication to the Lega Serie A in order to ask for the postponement of the Salernitana-Venice match scheduled for next Thursday 6 January “.