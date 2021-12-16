Salernitana case: Lega Serie A asks for an exception until the end of the season. The trustee Bertoli: ‘Never placed price restrictions on offers’ | First page

Lega Serie A asks for an exception to allow Salernitana to end the season. TheLeague Assembly, all twenty clubs of A were present and among the topics addressed there was inevitably the situation of the Campania, who risk exclusion from the championship having not received concrete offers to complete the sale of the club by 31 December, the limit set after the first derogation of the FIGC.

The position of the League was unanimous, 18 teams expressed a favorable opinion (Claudio Lotito abstained from voting, as did Salernitana) to the request that the trust in charge of the sale of Salernitana can continue with the management and thus end the sporting season. The issue will be discussed by the Federal Council on December 21st.

FROM THE PINE – The president of Lega Serie A, Paolo Dal Pino, comments: “The clubs have expressed a request for an extension until the end of the championship, with conditions that must be defined now. It is desirable that Salernitana is not excluded to avoid more serious problems? I believe that the clubs love sport, I think this is enough and it goes without saying “.

LOTITO – Upon leaving the Assembly, the president of Lazio Claudio Lotito also commented: “Salernitana protest banner? They should not ask me, I am now out of Salernitana. I have no power.”

THE TRUSTEE OF SALERNITANA – Last in order of time to speak was Paolo Bertoli, trustee of Salerno, who wanted to clarify some aspects regarding the difficulties in identifying a buyer for the club: “On our part, an evaluation has never been made, a price constraint has never been placed. The guarantee we ask is that any investor will prove to be solid, because the team and the fans deserve it. “

