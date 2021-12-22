Salernitana, Cerruti steps forward to purchase

Who will save Salernitana? The hypotheses are different, the certainties are few. The countdown to avoid the exclusion of the Campania club from Serie A has begun and, on the day of the Federal Council, in Rome the presence of Domenico Cerruti, 53, from Salerno di Albanella, founder of C&C Energy which operates in the renewable energy sector. One of the commercial and operational offices is also in the capital, near the offices of the Football Association. Knowing Gravina, Cerruti stayed for several hours at the FIGC headquarters and then moved in the evening to a notary’s office in Rome for a long meeting.

The proposal

–

In the next few hours, Cerruti should formalize a congruous and binding proposal for the acquisition of the Salernitana shareholdings. He would not do it alone, but involving other local entrepreneurs, some also from the capital, and it also seems like Francesco Agnello, originally from Torre Annunziata but resident in Rome, active with the family business in the beverage distribution sector. The extent of the offer is not yet clear, but it will certainly be less than the request made in recent months by the trustees who, in vain, had asked for an extension to continue negotiating the sale of the club. Yesterday morning, among other things, the representatives of Melior and Widar Trust met in videoconference with the Salerno deputy Piero De Luca. “I asked to speed up the sale negotiations, Salernitana is the heritage of an entire community that deserves to continue to defend Serie A on the pitch,” said the parliamentarian. At the window is the Salerno notary Roberto Orlando, ready to step forward together with other professionals. Finally, the intentions of the Luxembourg fund Toro Capital and Francesco Di Silvio must be verified who, with the company Virtuose Pictures of Geneva, last week announced that they had formalized, through the Console & Partners, an offer of 40 million euros by letter annex from a credit institution that guaranteed the bank guarantee to cover the transaction. “No guarantee has been produced”, the trustees pointed out Monday evening, the consulting firm’s reply ready. “The Advisor has produced to the trustees the communication of a bank which states that we are available to manage and to issue the required bank guarantee”.