Salernitana chaos, the FIGC pulls straight: “If the club is not sold by 31 December it will be excluded from Serie A”

“If the corporate situation does not change, from January 1st the Salerno is out”. No. 1 in the FIGC, Gabriel Gravina, pull straight. No extension. No step back, because the rules are clear and taking them back at this point would mean lose face. The 0-5 home match against Inter is in serious danger of being Salernitana’s last match in A league, given that the match againstUdinese will not be played for Covid (defeat or postponement, this is yet another farce of Italian football). Between the two alternatives, one more uncomfortable than the other – to give another six months to sell the club or oust him leaving the league lame to 19 teams – the Federation has chosen the latter. Devastating damage to the A league (who in fact had asked to leave the grenade) and for the reputation of Italian football in the world. But continue to allow the papocchio the timeshare disguised as a trust isn’t much better. On what really is the lesser evil, in reality, the split among fans, commentators, institutions it is very strong. But there was no vote. There was no need, clarified the president Gravina, who limited himself to reiterating what was written in black and white in the notarial deed of constitution of trust, and signed by the same Claudio Lotito, present and silent in the council, but furious. “Where thealienation is not carried out within the foreseen terms, on trustee acknowledges that the company will be excluded immediately and accepts such circumstance“.

The pacts were indeed clear and apparently not will be reviewed: in the summer the ownership of the club (i.e. Lotito) and the Federation (i.e. Gravina) had agreed to overcome the ban on timeshare in the same category with a temporary trust, on condition of definitive transfer by the end of the year. It didn’t happen and time ran out. Also excluded any hypothesis of revaluation after December 31st. There are a few days left to sell the club: only if by the deadline the trustees communicate that they have accepted a sale proposal (complete with preliminary signed), at that point a 45-day derogation may be granted for the definition of the details. The problem is that so far offers there are none, at least so they claim Melior Trust And Widar Trust, the two agents. Indeed, specifying that of the two alleged proposals, one (the “roped Roman“) Has never been presented, while the other (the”Swiss-Luxembourg consortium“) Lacks the required guarantees, the trustees have even filed complaint in the Prosecutor’s Office.

How is it possible that a Serie A club with a balance all in all healthy, in the belly the money of tv rights and on the horizon the millions of parachute, you do not even find a buyer is a yellow in the yellow, between accusations and suspicious reciprocal. The only certain thing are the consequences: that is, the withdrawal of the affiliation, which actually means disappearing from football, starting in theory from third category. Even if on this point the FIGC leaves a small chink, opening in the future (not only for Salernitana, for anyone who requests it) to one possible readmission in Serie C, but only in the event of a staff shortage. In any case, without Lotito, who with the new rule on the prohibition of timeshare he could not buy back the club, but he will undoubtedly make recourse in all possible venues. The umpteenth sword of Damocles on the Federation and the football system, because in the case of judgement apocalyptic scenarios would open in its favor (sampled in supernumerary, millionaire compensation).

In this surreal situation, the Salernitana should have taken the field a Udine for his last game. It will not do so because it is blocked by the ASL for some cases positivity (how many it is not known), and it is not clear whether it is a good or a bad thing. There Football League for the moment he has decided not to postpone the game, despite the fact that the jurisprudence on the matter is now established after the Naples case: impossible to impose a defeat at the table in the presence of a stop by the health authority. Yet Udinese will appear on the pitch and the report will be sent back to judge sporty. Chaos upon chaos, but this game (which could be recovered in January) is certainly not the problem, considering that between ten days there may not even be a company that is capable of to introduce appeal. The grenade fans can only hope for a miracle and a sale in extremis. The only one who believes it seems to have remained Gravina: “I am convinced that Salernitana will sell itself in 10 days,” he says. Either he wins the bet, or he loses all of it football Italian.

Twitter: @lVendemiale