Salernitana, Colantuono towards the exemption. On pole Nicola

SALERNO – Stefano’s adventure Colantuono on the bench of the Salerno it may have come to an end by now. The equal achieved in the battle against Genoa was not enough for the Roman coach to avoid the exemption which should be made official in the next few hours. The ds Walter Sabatini initially he seemed willing to give Colantuono a last chance but, in the end, he decided to turn around. It would seem that President Danilo Iervolino himself tipped the scales towards exemption. For the replacement at the moment it would be a two-way race with Nicola in pole position and Pirlo . The former Juventus coach, however, would not be very convinced in making himself available.

Sabatini’s words

The sporting director of Salernitana, Walter Sabatini, spoke on the telecolore Gol su goal broadcast talking about the Colantuono case: “There are reflections underway. I take this opportunity to thank Colantuono who is still coach of Salernitana anyway. I have not understood since I arrived this vehemence of judgments against him. I saw him work for twenty days with total application, with ideas, with determination and desire to do. He came to Salerno in a difficult situation and then found himself facing a revolution with ten new players, obtaining two positive results. They were two important points for how they came out and moved the ranking. However, we know that we need victories and they have not arrived and therefore it is legitimate to think of another coach. The identikit is simple, we will take a technician who believes in this group that is not perfect and I will take on all the responsibilities. He must believe he is carrying out a legendary enterprise, we cannot tolerate sophisms at this moment. Mine was an act of faith, I didn’t think much about it coming to Salerno. In the night we will know if Colantuono will go or stay, in the morning we will probably know the name of the new coach“.