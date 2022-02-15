Salernitana, Colantuono’s exemption has been decided. Now try for Pirlo

Second change of the bench of the season for the Campania, returning from 1-1 against Genoa. Two names in pole position

There Salerno he changes coach again in an attempt to relaunch himself with a view to salvation: the club has decided to exempt Stefano Colantuono and has already communicated the decision to the coach who had reached the ninth day of the championship in place of Fabrizio Castori. Now the Campania region will try to find an agreement with Andrea Pirlostill under contract with Juventus, but the name of is also hot Davide Nicola.

The patron Iervolino, together with the sports director Sabatini, is evaluating several candidates: Pirlo and Nicola in pole position with the first asking for a multi-year contract for a long-term project, the second would bind until June with automatic renewal in case of salvation. He also likes it Daniele De Rossi but the profile of is not to be discarded either Xerxes Cosmi.

Sabatini described the situation as follows: “Let’s reflect on Colantuono, in the next few hours we will decide: for me it is frustrating to give up a coach, it is everyone’s failure. Pirlo is a very high level candidate, already that he is approached to Salernitana gives prestige. Contact not only with him and Nicola but with many others“the words to LiraTv.

At the end of October Colantuono had replaced Castori, who had collected 4 points in the first eight days: from the ninth round to the 1-1 on Sunday against Genoa he won nine points, not giving the hoped-for turning point, so much so that the Salernitana is last in the standings eight points behind Venice currently fourth from bottom.