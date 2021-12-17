Salernitana, compact Serie A: trustees are allowed to stay until June

Salernitana case, Cairo after the Lega Assembly: “Bad to finish the season in 19”. The former owner Lotito: “Ask who governs the club”. Via Allegri attempts the charter of a new trust rather than new extensions

Salernitana case, Serie A takes sides. At the Lega Assembly he votes to allow the Trustees to stay until June in order to end the season for the Campania region. Thus the number one of the League: “The clubs have expressed a request for an extension until the end of the season with conditions – to be defined immediately – to finish the season”. The decision is up to the FIGC council to be held on 21 December: Lotito, Marotta and Dal Pino will participate for the League.

Lotito – Claudio Lotito, president of Lazio and former co-owner of the Campania club, answering the questions of the reporters upon leaving the Lega A assembly expressed himself thus. “You have to ask who runs the club. Am I worried? I am now out, I am independent, I have no power.”

Cairo – These, however, are the words of the president of the club Urbano Cairo: “I think that finishing the championship with 19 teams is not a good thing, I think it is better to go on like this. It is not even an easy time to find buyers. a little more time. I think that’s right. “

The FIGC for a new trust – Not an extension of the trust, but a new trust that has mandatory conditions. The Football Association cannot ignore the unanimous indication of the League of A, but is studying a way to prevent the “no 19 teams” from becoming a Trojan horse to allow the old property to return to the game, perhaps after the relegation to Serie B took place, reviving with some acrobatics in the folds of the codes, the possibility of yet another exception. Meanwhile Gabriele Gravina responds harshly to the accusations of the mayor of Salerno on the responsibilities of sports institutions: “It is surprising – says the federal president – that he has begun to worry about the Salernitana affair only now. In 7 months he never showed up or asked for information to the Federation while Italian football and its city were experiencing such a delicate situation. Instead of judging the work of others, I hope that the institutions and entrepreneurs that express the territory will be able to find a reliable solution in the interest of the Campania club “.

December 16, 2021 (change December 16, 2021 | 19:50)

