Salernitana, concrete purchase proposals for now there are none: so Serie A will find itself with one less team

There is a sword of Damocles that from this summer hangs on the head of the Salerno and a bit of the whole A league. The moment of guillotine is getting closer and closer: according to the rules agreed with the Figs, the Campania club attributable to Claudio Lotito has time until December 31st to be surrendered and exit the timeshare ban, penalty exclusion from the championship. The deadline for bids set by the administrators is expired and there are no concrete proposals. It means that if nothing will change within two weeks (and today it is not clear how this can happen) football in Salerno will end. And Serie A will end up with one less team mid-season. A sporty dramatic perspective.

What was feared is happening and after all it was not even difficult to imagine: it is almost impossible to sell something, when everyone knows that you are forced to sell. They are the results of the mess born this summer from the arm wrestling between n. 1 of Figs Gabriele Gravina and his archenemy, as well as patron of the grenade, Claudio Lotito. Given that according to the Salernitana law and Lazio they could not stay in Serie A at the same time, but also considering that a company does not sell itself in a couple of weeks, to avoid the litigation the parties had agreed on a bridging solution: Salernitana admitted to Serie A, but on condition of being managed by an independent trust and therefore be definitively sold before the end of the year. The six months granted did not solve the problem, but only postponed.

Melior Trust And Widar Trust, the two trustees entrusted with the management of the Salernitana 2021 Trust, the container where the club is located today, they also tried to do things right: a ban with the trappings of the case, the financial guarantees and independence required, to find a buyer. Starting from the evaluation of about 40 million euros done in the summer, but also inevitably willing to go down. The December 5th The deadline for submitting offers expired, on the 15th to choose the most advantageous. The problem is that the good offer hasn’t arrived. Something was actually in the envelopes, which was not exactly understood, only indiscretions: there was talk of 3-4 proposals, has made the name of the Tunisian businessman and a great friend of Berlusconi, Tarak Ben Ammar, foreign and Italian consortiums took part. But the documents and especially the money requested (a advance payment of the 5% of the total to be paid immediately) are not there.

They did not arrive in the FIGC formal communications, after all, the deadline of 15 December was internal to the trust, for the Federation the only valid date is that of December 31st, deadline for the sale. But to date there are no margins even for the famous one extension of 45 days, provided by the Federation but only to conclude one negotiation already started (that is, the signature of a preliminary purchase). The scenario envisaged by the rules (and also included in the deed of incorporation of the trust, by which the FIGC feels protected from any appeals that would clearly not be lacking), is that of immediate exclusion: after the Christmas break, the championship would resume with 19 teams and without the Salernitana, with one 0-3 at the table every day for her opponent (confirmed i results of the matches played, since the exclusion would be subsequent to the conclusion of the first round). The Salernitana case will be on the agenda of federal council next week, to make political assessments ahead of December 31st. It is also necessary to hear the opinion of Serie A, which however, ironically, is represented by Lotito.

To avoid the disaster in theory there is still two weeks, but at this point it is clear that the situation is desperate. For everyone. In Salerno the fans are now with water in their throats, down frustrated by a disastrous season (the grenades are last, clearly inadequate for the category), inevitably conditioned by the corporate vicissitudes. The risk of seeing the team disappear is around the corner. FederCalcio is not doing better. President Gravina has put his face on the (sacrosanct) battle against timeshares: he would lose all credibility if he now took a step back (which, however, he does not seem willing to do). The alternative, however, is no better: a lame championship, with devastating damage from an economic point of view and TV rights (19 games already sold would be missing), a global fool that would inevitably also fall on those who allowed it. These are the last minutes of a game in which no one can win, everyone loses.

Twitter: @lVendemiale