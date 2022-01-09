Salernitana corsara in Verona: the magic of Kastanos relaunches the Campania region in the battle for salvation

Salernitana returns to the field after the intervention of the ASL and snatches the three points from Tudor’s Verona. To decide the match of the Bentegodi are the goals of Djuric (on penalty) e Kastanos, which have made the momentary equal of Darko Lazovic. Eighth knockout in this championship for the Venetians, the grenades instead go to just one point from the penultimate place of Genoa.

The choices of the two coaches

Tudor re-proposes the La Spezia score almost as a whole. Only one variation with respect to the blitz of the Peak: Tameze takes a seat on the bench and gives the right track to Depaoli, on his yellow-blue debut from the first minute. Colantuono, like his Croatian colleague, is forced to deal with numerous absences due to Covid: in front there is room for the Gondo-Djuric tandem, on the outside there are Zortea and Jaroszynski.

Verona dominates, but it is Salernitana who unblock it

The management of the game is the prerogative of the Tudor team, which manages the dribble for almost half an hour and in at least two circumstances touches the advantage. First with Simeone, who spins on a nice cross from Depaoli and touches the wood to the left of Belec, thanks to an almost fatal deviation by Veseli, and then with Ilic, who engages Belec himself with a left-handed blow from medium distance. However, a squeak of the Gialloblù defense is enough to upset the inertia of the match: Gondo darting in front of Gunter, who hits him in the middle of the area. Difficult contact to decipher, but for Dionisi there is no doubt: it is a penalty kick. On the disk there is Djuric, who chills Pandur with a central blow.

Lazovic signs the equal, Kastanos the new overtaking with a magic

Verona peeps out of the tunnel after the interval with renewed intentions, even if the attempt to react is rather confusing. Tudor corrects the set-up with the entrances of Kalinic and Barak: Depaoli and a disappointing Simeone leave, visibly saddened by tonight’s colorless test. In the general bustle comes the draw, signed by Lazovic, who opens the platter from the short side of the area and surprises Belec, not perfect on the occasion. It is precisely when Hellas is about to organize the final assault that Salernitana signs the new advantage with Kastanos, who puts Pandur out of action with a perfectly brushed free kick, made even more poisonous by an imperceptible deviation of Lasagna. Verona is not there and pours into the Campania half: Kalinic scares Belec with an elegant but ineffective heel strike, Barak engages him with the platter from a couple of meters. The expulsion in the final of Ilic, guilty of having applauded blatantly (and in an evidently ironic way) Dionisi further complicates the siege of Hellas, who is forced to resign himself to the ko