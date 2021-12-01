Salernitana excluded from Serie A and relegated among amateurs: deadlines are approaching

Two dates circled in red on the calendar: December 5th and 31st are the decisive days for the future of Salernitana which by the end of 2021 must have a new ownership and cut the umbilical cord with Claudio Lotito.

By the end of 2021 the Salernitana must have a new owner, leaving the orbit of Lotito and Lazio

Excluded from Serie A and relegated among the Amateurs. It is the doomsday scenario, the worst nightmare for the Salerno. The countdown has begun, on the calendar there are two dates circled in red and decisive for the immediate future of the club which by the end of 2021 must have a new ownership and cut the umbilical cord with Claudio Lotito, top manager of Lazio. The issue of timeshare is the sword of Damocles that hangs over the heads of the grenades and of a supporter who hopes to get rid of that pounding thought: to see the favorite team dissolve into thin air, sucked into the black hole of the relegation of the office.

The December 5th is the deadline granted by trustee Paolo Bertoli And Susanna Isgrò to any buyers to present binding offers on the table, economic proposals in absolute discontinuity with the past and such as to have the go-ahead to take over the Campania region at this time in the hands of the trust companies Widar Trust and Melior Trust. The president of the Football Association, Gabriele Gravina, set the dead line and it was very clear in the position expressed to Lotito regarding the anomaly: the sale of Salernitana must take place no later than December 31st. What are the risks? A chasm would open under your feet: immediate cancellation from the Italian top league and restart among the Amateurs.

Last May, the party of the grenade fans for the promotion of Salernitana to Serie A

At the moment, what and how many offers have been received by the figures in charge of managing the company and implementing the necessary procedures for the transfer of ownership? There has been more than one mention but the figures on the plate seem to have been judged still insufficient to hypothesize a sale. Below the sum of about 80 million – indicated by Corriere della Sera – that President Lotito had imagined to close his experience (also) at the helm of Salernitana. The hourglass is running out: next week there will be the meeting in Rome that will be decisive, in one sense or another. White or gray smoke, the fate of the club for now hangs in the balance.