Salernitana excluded from Serie A? At Napoli -3 in the standings: the details

There Salerno it can seriously be excluded from the Serie A championship. The risk really exists and, if it became a reality, it would be a sensational precedent to say the least. The team coached today by Stefano Colantuono could be sidelined during the tournament – if a buyer is not found between now and the end of December – leaving the current Serie A with nineteen teams. At that point – the editorial staff of Sport Mediaset – as a matter of fairness, all the results obtained by the grenade during the first round would be canceled, whether it be victories or defeats.

There would be indisputable advantages for the clubs that failed to beat Salernitana, namely Venice and Genoa (the only ones that lost against Campania) and Verona and Cagliari (who drew). All the others, however, like the Naples, would end up with three points less in the standings.

Recall that Luciano Spalletti’s team, in fact, faced Salernitana on 31 October, winning 0-1 at the ‘Arechi’ stadium thanks to the goal scored by Piotr Zielinski in the sixty-first minute.