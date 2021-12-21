Salernitana excluded from Serie A on 31 December without transfer: the FIGC is categorical

The FIGC has rejected the request for an extension to save Salernitana: the Campania team will be excluded from Serie A if no one acquires ownership by next December 31st.

There Salernitana will be excluded from Serie A if no one acquires ownership by next December 31st. In fact, in today’s federal council, as reported by Ansa, the FIGC rejected the request for extension of the management of the Campania club by the trust presented by all the other clubs of the Italian top league. The hypothesis that in the second round there are only 19 teams a a few days after the deadline it therefore appears very concrete.

It is therefore raining in the wet at Salernitana which, given that due to the provisions of the Salerno ASL after the verification of some positivity at Covid among the members of the team group, it will not show up today on the Udinese field for the last match of the first round, he may have already played his last match in Serie A before being excluded.

There FIGC in fact he decided to take the hard line not allowing changes to what was established before the start of the season. After the promotion to Serie A, to temporarily remedy the problem of timeshare (which arose by virtue of the fact that the patron Claudio Lotito is also the owner of Lazio), in fact the Federcalcio had authorized the establishment of two trusts (a patrimonial instrument which provides that the settlor, that is Lotito, entrusts the club to a Trustee who can administer it) to then arrive at the sale of company shares no later than 31 December 2021.

Salernitana risks exclusion from Serie A and could upset the championship

Until to date, however, no purchase proposals have arrived of 100% of the shares considered acceptable which would have saved the club from foreclosure. Less than ten days from the expiry of the terms, therefore, the refusal of the extension by the FIGC effectively makes the prospect of an exclusion of the grenade team from the championship is very concrete. And, if this becomes reality, the entire Serie A ranking would be turned upside down.

The confirmation comes from the extraordinary commissioner of the NLD, Giancarlo Abete, than coming out of The FIGC Council expressed its opinion on the situation relating to Salernitana as follows: “We take note of the situation. There is an ongoing process, it enters the decisive phase because there is a deadline by December 31st. There is no possibility of intervention, there is a deadline. There must be bidders, the trust must evaluate if there are any bids. Until December 31st the process in progress cannot be changed. No extension by the FIGC Council “.

Further confirmations then come from the words of Renzo Ulivieri, president of Assoallenatori, at the end of the federal meeting: “Everything is premature, I understand the concern of the Salernitana fans but there are written rules and agreements. There are decisions and these cannot be departed from. There are also miracles, we hope they will happen. The intention, the interest and the will – in fact highlighted the technical expert of San Miniato – would be the ones to reach the end of the championship and not to lose a club. The extension cannot be for sure because it would mean breaking the agreements. The FIGC cannot take matters into its own hands, the federation must enforce the rules“. The miracle to which Ulivieri refers would be the arrival of a purchase offer that meets the requirements between now and 31 December: in this case 45 days of extension would be granted to carry out the sale.

Gravina: “If the ownership does not change by 31 December, Salernitana is out of Serie A”

President Gravina, at the end of the Federal Council, speaking of Salernitana was very clear, and he clearly said that if the club does not change hands by the end of 2021 it will not continue the championship: “There are still the conditions to solve the problem, it does not depend on us, but on the settlers. The championship could be distorted even leaving Salernitana in Serie A, in the event of exclusion everything is reset and they are all equal. It is a disconcerting situation because it is a topic that had to be addressed before, we were faced with a derogation already after the promotion from Serie D. There could have been exclusion, according to the law, as early as June but it seemed to me an act of excessive malice “

The number one of Italian football explains that there will be no further extension: “The extension is not contemplated, or by the 31st an official communication arrives from the trustees who have defined and accepted a sale with guarantees and preliminaries and take 45 days for the definitive sirma or Salernitana is out”.