Salernitana excluded from the championship? How the Serie A standings would change
The case Salerno worries and question questions. To date, the scenario of the exclusion of Campania from the Serie A championship is all to be verified, but it is not to be excluded either. As we have explained to you, in this hypothesis the NOIFs speak very clearly: all the matches involving the amaranth club would be canceled. A blow with the sponge that would change the Serie A standings: in fact, almost all teams would lose three points compared to the current standings. Only four exceptions: Genoa and Venice, who lost against Salernitana, plus Cagliari and Verona who drew. Without the Campania players, Spezia and the islanders would find themselves in last place in the standings, while Verona would “hook” Lazio at 22. It should be remembered that Inter and Udinese are the only teams that have not yet faced Salernitana: in this so they would have – temporarily – one more race than the others.
The current ranking
Inter 40
AC Milan 39
Atalanta 37
Naples 36
Fiorentina 30
Rome 28
Juventus 28
Empoli 26
Lazio 25
Bologna 24
Verona 23
Sassuolo 23
Turin 22
Sampdoria 18
Udinese 17
Venice 16
Spice 12
Cagliari 10
Genoa 10
Salerno 8
The new ranking
Inter * 40
AC Milan 36
Atalanta 34
Naples 33
Fiorentina 27
Rome 25
Juventus 25
Empoli 23
Lazio 22
Verona 22
Bologna 21
Sassuolo 20
Turin 19
Udinese * 17
Venice 16
Sampdoria 15
Genoa 10
Spice 9
Cagliari 9
Salernitana – EXCLUDED
* = one more game