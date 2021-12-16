Salernitana excluded from the championship? How the Serie A standings would change

The case Salerno worries and question questions. To date, the scenario of the exclusion of Campania from the Serie A championship is all to be verified, but it is not to be excluded either. As we have explained to you, in this hypothesis the NOIFs speak very clearly: all the matches involving the amaranth club would be canceled. A blow with the sponge that would change the Serie A standings: in fact, almost all teams would lose three points compared to the current standings. Only four exceptions: Genoa and Venice, who lost against Salernitana, plus Cagliari and Verona who drew. Without the Campania players, Spezia and the islanders would find themselves in last place in the standings, while Verona would “hook” Lazio at 22. It should be remembered that Inter and Udinese are the only teams that have not yet faced Salernitana: in this so they would have – temporarily – one more race than the others.

The current ranking

Inter 40

AC Milan 39

Atalanta 37

Naples 36

Fiorentina 30

Rome 28

Juventus 28

Empoli 26

Lazio 25

Bologna 24

Verona 23

Sassuolo 23

Turin 22

Sampdoria 18

Udinese 17

Venice 16

Spice 12

Cagliari 10

Genoa 10

Salerno 8

The new ranking

Inter * 40

AC Milan 36

Atalanta 34

Naples 33

Fiorentina 27

Rome 25

Juventus 25

Empoli 23

Lazio 22

Verona 22

Bologna 21

Sassuolo 20

Turin 19

Udinese * 17

Venice 16

Sampdoria 15

Genoa 10

Spice 9

Cagliari 9

Salernitana – EXCLUDED

* = one more game