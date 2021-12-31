Salernitana has to find a buyer by today

By midnight today, 31 December, the Salernitana football team will have to find a buyer or will be excluded from the Serie A championship. The deadline was set last summer at the time of its promotion from Serie B. At the time, Salernitana it had two owners, Claudio Lotito (through his son Enrico, owner) and Marco Mezzaroma: one already owner of Lazio, the other his brother-in-law. The rules of the FIGC, the federation that manages football championships in Italy, however, prohibit two or more teams under the same ownership from participating in the same championship, as would have happened with Lazio and Salernitana.

The rules also prohibit the owner of a team from passing his shares to a relative: this had excluded Mezzaroma, Lotito’s son and any other member of their families from any role. Lotito and Mezzaroma then transferred their shares to a trust, a specially created trust company, and in June the FIGC had admitted Salernitana to Serie A as long as the trust sold all its shares by 31 December. From June to today, however, the trustees of the trust have not been able to find buyers able to satisfy the required guarantees, and therefore we have reached the last useful day to prevent the team from being excluded from the championship.

In recent weeks, the other nineteen Serie A clubs had reached an agreement to allow more time for the sale, at least until the end of the season, and thus avoid delegitimizing the championship. This proposal was discussed on 21 December by the Federal Council of the FIGC, which had however decided to reject it, reiterating that 31 December is the deadline to sell the Salernitana.

“It is not possible today to continue discussing how a reality of this type has no offers. There is something wrong and it is up to the trustees [cioè agli amministratori del trust che sta gestendo la Salernitana, ndr] to solve. I can give the city great hope, but I haven’t made any promises. I am simply maintaining a coherent line, I am not sending the federation to the massacre », said on that occasion the president of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina.

According to the sports newspapers, at the moment there are three offers evaluated by the Salernitana administrator trust: a collaboration led by the Campania entrepreneurs Domenico Cerruti and Francesco Agnello; an offer by the film entrepreneur Francesco Di Silvio, supported by the Luxembourg fund “Toro Capital” and represented by the financial advisor “Console & Partners”; and an offer presented by two professionals from Salerno, the lawyer Michele Tedesco and the notary Roberto Orlando.

If the trust accepts one of these offers, by midnight today it will have to send a PEC (certified e-mail message) to the FIGC with the signed preliminary contract and bank guarantees to complete the negotiation. As per regulation, the FIGC would grant an extension of 45 days to finalize the sale of the company. If, on the other hand, the offer does not arrive, from 1 January Salernitana would be officially excluded from Serie A. At that point all the results obtained by Salernitana or against Salernitana would be canceled: all the teams that had won or drew a match against Salernitana they would lose the points earned, and the ranking would change accordingly.