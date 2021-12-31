Salernitana, held in the afternoon: Iervolino and three groups pay a deposit. Club valued at 15 million

According to rumors gathered by the TuttoSalernitana editorial staff, 4 official offers arrived by this morning to the trustees Isgro and Bertoli. Although the notary Roberto Orlando is convinced that it could not go beyond the deadline of December 28 and that, therefore, there are the conditions to act legally and ask for clarification, from Rome they recall what was declared in the summer by the former presidents and the Federation: ” Salernitana can also be sold at 11:59 pm on December 31st “. But what is happening in these hours? At 5 pm a PEC will be sent to the FIGC lawyers with the four binding offers and the checks that unequivocally certify the payment of the deposit (5%, as expected from July) and the sureties attesting the will and the ability to purchase. Salernitana definitively within the following 45 days. There Federation would have confirmed that the deposit and bank guarantees can have the same value as a contract. The goal of the trustees is to announce the name of the new president on Monday, given that tomorrow and the day after the FIGC will not be able to carry out the required checks due to the closure of the banks.

At present there is the proposal of the notary Orlando, that of the group headed by the former president of Agropoli Domenico Cerruti (slightly behind the others), one of two entrepreneurs operating in the field of electricity and that of Iervolino, who arrived at the last minute and was already deemed appropriate and binding, with a deposit of close to one million euros. The Salernitana will be sold for about 15 million euros, much less than what they asked for Lotito and Mezzaroma. At present, Francesco Di Silvio has slipped away, but Console & Partners do not exclude a raise in extremis. No relaunch of Implenia, a Swiss company that seemed to be on pole at the end of November and which, net of completely customary denials, had already had contact with the Governor Vincenzo De Luca and with the former coach Fabrizio Castori. At this point we are really at a turning point, Salernitana could soon have the ok to make the market and to plan the next few weeks with greater serenity. Whoever takes over will have the right to start over from a new sporting director and a new coach and, in the meantime, give indications and introduce resources for the market. Further updates expected in the evening.