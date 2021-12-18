Sports

Salernitana, if it is Serie B Lotito will not return

What will become of the Salerno? The Campania club, for whose sale there are no acceptable offers but which should find a buyer by 31 December to avoid exclusion from the A league, is experiencing a very difficult time given that the limit imposed by the trust for the presentation of offers for the purchase has expired a few days ago. At the moment Salernitana risks not being able to continue the championship: Thursday there Serie A League unanimously asked the Figc Council that the trust can continue management in order to allow the team to finish the sporting season, but the future remains uncertain because the last word belongs to the Federal Council of next December 21st.

Among so many uncertainties, however, there is one certainty: if in January or at the end of the season the Salernitana were to relegate, on the pitch or for other reasons, the club will not be able to return to the hands of Claudio Lotito (even if formally from 1 January the company will return to the availability of the president of Lazio).

What happens in the standings in case of exclusion of Salernitana?
Until 2019, in case of withdrawal or exclusion in the second round, the points obtained in the first round were considered valid. From 2019, however, there is no longer this distinction: in the event of exclusion, all the points scored by the other teams against the one led by Colantuono would be canceled. In the calendar, therefore, there would be an ‘obligatory’ rest every week for an A team.

Serie A asks the FIGC to end the season at Salernitana. Lotito: "Fulfilled? I'm out"
A league
Serie A asks the FIGC to end the season at Salernitana. Lotito: “Satisfied? I’m out”

