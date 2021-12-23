Salernitana, Il Mattino: the entrepreneur Agnello is “ready to take over the company”

Francesco Agnello, 57, originally from Torre Annunziata, at the head of a holding company with entrepreneurial interests in the mineral water and food sector – he did not hide in an interview with the journalist Eugenio Marotta and published, in the sports pages, by the newspaper “Il Mattino ”On newsstands today – his interest in taking over the Salernitana. His name appears as the fulcrum of the consortium of entrepreneurs “sensitized” by Domenico Cerruti from Cilento to rush to the bedside of Salernitana.

“I am flattered and honored that someone has thought of me for a club like Salernitana in an extraordinary square like Salerno”. I know that Domenico (Cerruti) has taken the matter to heart, is working very hard and is doing everything possible to find a solution to the impasse. He is a serious and smart person ».

Do you deny his involvement?

“I do not deny, but I am only surprised by this call.”

Therefore?

«So I say that I am honored and I would be ready to take the field the moment I get involved. And I say more: I am sure that Salernitana is saved ».

In the sense that she won’t be kicked out of the A?

“Not only. I am confident that he can also save himself in the top flight. But this will be evaluated and will also depend a lot on the entrepreneurs who will participate in the consortium. I understand that Cerruti is gathering the best for Salerno ».

What if it was just her?

“I’d be ready anyway.”

But do you know that grenades are last and it would take heavy investments on the market to hope for salvation?

“I’m not scared. And the repair market doesn’t scare me either. When I participate in something, I use all of myself and do it at 360 degrees. If Salerno is to be saved, I’d do everything we can to do it. Salerno is a square that deserves and I am sorry that it is experiencing this situation ».