Salernitana, in Verona we play. Out in 10, the first rumors about the squad

Salernitana in Verona, albeit in total emergency. The recent decisions of Lega A, which has not at all taken into account the teams already in quarantine, bypassing the decisions of the ASL (indeed, an appeal to the TAR has even been announced), will force the grenades to leave for Veneto without eleven players. One involved in the African Cup, one injured and eight others struggling with Covid. For privacy reasons, the club prefers not to disclose the names of the only ones Kechrida it was known days ago by choice of the Tunisian federation. The defender, however, is now able to enlist. According to what our editorial staff gathered, however, the problems would mainly concern the offensive department. There should be a forfeit of both Ribery and Simy: tomorrow the list of players called up will be issued and the picture will be clearer. Also due to Covid, defections are also expected in the back ward, to the point that Riccardo Gagliolo could play despite the recent exclusions and the negative performances of the first round. Leonardo Capezzi and Mamadou Coulibaly recover, the young Ruggeri (out since early September) may also be called up, at least to reach the minimum number of players and not lose at the table. At least a couple of Primavera players will be aggregated.