Salernitana-Inter, an unprecedented couple in attack? Inzaghi’s idea. And Darmian …

Archived the victorious match against Cagliari, Inter aims to end 2021 with a flourish. The Nerazzurri are expected from the trip to Salerno, Simone Inzaghi wants to avoid drops in tension. As the Gazzetta dello Sport, the coach insisted on the concept yesterday at the resumption of training in view of Friday’s match in Salerno and he did the same today in the session that provided important information. “On the injured front, the Nerazzurri coach recorded the recovery of Darmian, on the second day of partial work in the group, while the eleven who will take the field at Arechi takes shape. Certainly the return of Dzeko, kept at rest against Cagliari and spring loaded“.

“The Bosnian will return to take his place in front after taking a breath, but he still does not know who he will pair with. The logic leads us to suppose the use of Lautaro. But watch out for Sanchez, because the Chilean has unlocked himself against the Sardinians with a performance that would be worth reconfirmation, a hypothesis that cannot be completely ruled out “.

“Also because Toro is warned and Inzaghi could decide to preserve him for the last of the year at the San Siro against Turin. In principle, once the knot in attack has been resolved, the starting eleven in Salerno should follow the one proposed against the Cagliari, perhaps with a single variation: the Nerazzurri coach is in fact thinking about whether to let Perisic catch his breath by giving space to Dimarco in the left lane. of 22 December “.

