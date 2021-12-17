Salernitana-Inter, CM’s report cards: Calhanoglu never stops, Dumfries overwhelming. Mystery Brozovic, Ribery is alone | First page

Salernitana-Inter 0-5

SALERNITANA

Fiorillo 5.5: sure on an exit at the beginning of the game, a great save on Dumfries face to face in the 13th minute. At the end of the first half he comes out empty on a corner from Calhanoglu, Dzeko grace him. He can do little about goals, the Nerazzurri players emerge everywhere. : sure on an exit at the beginning of the game, a great save on Dumfries face to face in the 13th minute. At the end of the first half he comes out empty on a corner from Calhanoglu, Dzeko grace him. He can do little about goals, the Nerazzurri players emerge everywhere. Of the 5.5 wagons: he plays fifth and it’s not his role, he tries to do what he can. Perisic puts him in trouble, even inexperience pays off. Gyombér 5: try to stay afloat, putting grit and heart into it. Good entry on Calhanoglu towards the end of the first fraction. He gets a yellow card for a useless foul on Bastoni. (from 35 ‘st Zortea sv) Bogdan 5.5: He does some good closing, like the one on Dzeko at the end of the first fraction. Stay focused. It does not sweep on Gagliardini on the occasion of the 0-4. Gagliolo 3.5: it starts badly with a couple of wrong closures. Perisic mocked him like an amateur on the goal of the Nerazzurri advantage. Doubling does not send Dzeko offside. On poker he takes tunnel from Gagliardini. He also makes the involuntary assist for 0-5. Ranieri 4.5: suffers the lunges of Dumfries, on one occasion he loses it and the Dutchman almost doesn’t score. The second time the former PSV does not grace him. It pushes very little. (from 26 ‘st Jaroszynski 5.5: enters with compromised result, remember a verticalization for Gondo) Objective 5: it takes a long time to shoot when Ribéry serves him in the 20 ‘. Shortly after, however, Handanovic hits a great ball from the Frenchman. He crashes, but the technique of the Nerazzurri midfield suffers. Kastanos 4: does not attack and does not defend. The change at the beginning of the recovery was inevitable. (from 16 ‘st Schiavone 5.5: he tries to give substance in the middle of the field, but the rhythms are not for him) L. Coulibaly 4.5: it takes, as usual, a lot of running. At 27 ‘he crashes the mirror to Barella who shoots high. Important advance on Brozovic at half an hour. From his attempted dribbling on the edge of the opponent’s area the counterattack of 0-3 was born. Sanchez burns him at speed on Calhanoglu’s hole. Ribéry 5.5: tries to create something, at 20 ‘leads a counterattack, but Obi does not take advantage of his pass. Shortly after, he offers another inviting ball in the area to the Nigerian who does not score. At the beginning of the second half he stubborns, Colantuono slips him out of the dispute. (from 26 ‘st Gondo 5.5: fight with the Nerazzurri defenders, he puts a nice ball that Djuric does not use) Simy 4.5: he tries to fight with De Vrij, but he is very alone. Very few dangerous balls come to him. (from 16 ‘st Djuric 5: devours the goal of the flag) Att. Colantuono 4.5: the goal is not to catch them and sides with five defenders. He tries to play on the restart, but as a team he is powerless. There is a lack of ideas, organization and attention. The off-pitch situation is obviously conditioning. The pride of many is not enough.

INTER

Handanovic 6.5: He lives a quiet evening but when called into question, for the only time, he is ready by blocking Obi in low exit.

D’Ambrosio 6.5: Ribery often acts on its own clods, but always contains it with the right measures. He launches into offensive projection and hits a post after a very nice exchange. In the final, Djuric overpowers him in aerial play, but sends out.

De Vrij 6.5: It moves gracefully and in silence. Cancel Simy.

Sticks 6.5: The engineer always ready to unhinge. His father, an Inter fan, pokes him if he misses a match. But when is a match wrong?

(From 11’s.t. Dimarco 6.5: He enters and immediately offers pace and quality to the maneuver).

Dumfries 7: When it accelerates it hurts because it overwhelms. Served by Sanchez, he nearly scored, saved only by a great save from Fiorillo. The Dutchman does not give up, he continues to seek depth with every action and on Dzeko’s service he throws the 2-0 ball under the crossbar.

Stretcher 7: The first ring of the match is always his, after just 3 ‘he takes aim and kicks, but the attempt is imprecise. He also wastes a good assist from Brozovic, but his race is a perpetual motion.

(From 11’s.t. Vidal 6.5: Interdiction and restart, he immediately gets to the heart of the maneuver and makes himself heard).

Brozovic 7.5: There is a mystery around him, it is not yet clear whether he is constantly looking for the ball or vice versa. The fact is that everything always and in any case passes through him. The verticalization for Dzeko was beautiful, leading to Dumfries’ 2-0.

(From the 26 ‘st Pennants 7: Just 20 ‘available, but Inzaghi catechizes him for a long time and he enters with the right attitude and as soon as he gets the right opportunity, he takes the ball on the far post and closes the accounts at 5-0.

Calhanoglu 8: With that little foot, he sends gold nuggets into the penalty area as if it were raining. And at 11 ‘he immediately finds Perisic ready to collect one to unlock the match. He closes the one-two with Sanchez and sends the Chilean into goal for the Nerazzurri 3-0. Seven assists in the season, like Barella. Nobody like them.

Perisic 7.5: Cut to the near post and goal, he always does, but they never catch him. Physical from a terminator and determination, he has become one of the fifth strongest in Europe.

(From the 33 ‘st Kolarov: sv)

Sanchez 8: He is brilliant again and even if he no longer has that tear in the extension, he has quality and intelligence to spare. Starts and ends the action of 3-0 after the quick exchange with Calhanoglu.

(From 11 ‘st Lautaro 7: He plays Sanchez because he is in better shape, but the “Toro” enters and wastes no time. He takes advantage of a carom in the penalty area and with the right he sends the ball behind Fiorillo).

Dzeko 7: In front of the goal he continues to make a lot of mistakes, but he puts a lot of intelligence and sacrifice at the service of the team. And how much quality with assists more as an attacking midfielder than as a striker, because after all he has always been a 9.5. His assist for Dumfries’ 2-0.

Inzaghi 8: How much fun his Inter is having. And how much fun the Inter fans are having. The team takes the field with a precise idea and everyone applies themselves with great self-denial.