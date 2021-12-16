Salernitana-Inter, no Darmian. Turnover risk for Lautaro

Salernitana-Inter, Lautaro Martinez at risk of turnover

Lautaro Martinez is at risk of turnover for Salernitana-Inter. The Argentine, great protagonist in the match against Cagliari with a brace (but also with a wrong penalty), should start from the bench in the match against Campania; in his place from 1 ‘Dzeko to team up with Sanchez, while Lautaro could take over while the match is in progress. Inzaghi wants to manage his forces in view of the double commitment with which 2021 will end: two victories would ensure Inter the title of winter champion, which is why all the players available will need to contribute. In defense De Vrij should be confirmed in the center with Skriniar and Bastoni on the sides; greater uncertainty on the flanks, where the opposite of Dumfries could be Dimarco and not Perisic. In the middle Brozovic, with Barella and Calhanoglu inside.