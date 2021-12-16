Salernitana-Inter, no Darmian. Turnover risk for Lautaro
Darmian no, Lautaro Martinez maybe. The leaders Inter is preparing to face Salernitana, bottom of Serie A, but will have to do it without Matteo Darmian: the defender, who seemed to have recovered from the physical problems accused in recent weeks, has remained in Milan as a precaution and will probably return to the field for the last match of the first round, the one that the Nerazzurri will play at home against Turin on Wednesday 22 December. In Salernitana-Inter Lautaro Martinez will be present, but could start from the bench: the Argentine in fact risks due to turnover.
Salernitana-Inter, Lautaro Martinez at risk of turnover
Lautaro Martinez is at risk of turnover for Salernitana-Inter. The Argentine, great protagonist in the match against Cagliari with a brace (but also with a wrong penalty), should start from the bench in the match against Campania; in his place from 1 ‘Dzeko to team up with Sanchez, while Lautaro could take over while the match is in progress. Inzaghi wants to manage his forces in view of the double commitment with which 2021 will end: two victories would ensure Inter the title of winter champion, which is why all the players available will need to contribute. In defense De Vrij should be confirmed in the center with Skriniar and Bastoni on the sides; greater uncertainty on the flanks, where the opposite of Dumfries could be Dimarco and not Perisic. In the middle Brozovic, with Barella and Calhanoglu inside.
The numbers of Lautaro Martinez at Fantasy Football
The possible bench of Lautaro Martinez will not please the fantasy coaches, who risk not being able to count on one of the best strikers in the league; the hope is that the Argentine will be able to take over while the match is in progress, but everything will depend on the progress of the match. These the numbers of Lautaro Martinez at Fantasy Football: 15 games played, 10 goals, 2 assists and a voting average of 8.25; excellent figures, partly fouled by 2 missed penalties on 5 attempts and 4 yellow cards, which put the Argentine striker at risk of disqualification.