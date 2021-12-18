Salernitana-Inter, surreal atmosphere and senseless match: “Little more than a friendly match”

A convincing victory, which brings the Inter at an altitude of 43 and therefore at + 4 on Milan second in the standings, waiting for tomorrow’s San Siro match against Napoli. This is the analysis of Gazzetta dello Sport on yesterday’s success of the team led by Simone Inzaghi.

“All as expected, Inter knocks down what remains of Salernitana and rises to plus four over Milan, waiting for the Rossoneri to play tomorrow against Napoli and with an eye on Atalanta-Roma today. A foregone conclusion, too easy, with an almost tennis-like score: the match was little more than a friendly match. Last night it was played in a surreal environment, with the home fans furious about the current company situation and the consequent technical disarmament. A bad spot for our football and certainly not because of Inter. All water in the mill of those who believe that Serie A should be reduced to eighteen teams. Quantity does not rhyme with quality.